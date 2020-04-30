An icon, a versatile actor and one of the few actors who embodied romance like no other, Rishi Kapoor was a legend.
But along with his brilliant acting, people remembered the actor for his evergreen music. So, here are a few songs that will remain with us long after he has gone.
1. Main Shayar To Nahin
2. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho
3. Tu Tu Hai Wahi
4. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi
5. Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar
6. Om Shanti Om
7. Chandni O Meri Chandni
8. Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai
9. Tere Mere Hoton Pe
10. Parda Hai Parda
11. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu
12. Tumko Mere Dil Ne Pukara Hai
13. Tere Chehre Se
14. Humne Tumko Dekha
15. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge
16. Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun
17. Bachna Ae Haseeno
18. Chuk Chuk Chak Chak
19. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
20. Payaliyan Oh Ho Ho Ho
All these songs have truly stood the test of time.