An icon, a versatile actor and one of the few actors who embodied romance like no other, Rishi Kapoor was a legend. 

But along with his brilliant acting, people remembered the actor for his evergreen music. So, here are a few songs that will remain with us long after he has gone. 

1. Main Shayar To Nahin 

2. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho 

3. Tu Tu Hai Wahi 

4. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi 

5. Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar 

6. Om Shanti Om 

7. Chandni O Meri Chandni 

8. Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai 

9. Tere Mere Hoton Pe 

10. Parda Hai Parda 

11. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

12. Tumko Mere Dil Ne Pukara Hai 

13. Tere Chehre Se 

14. Humne Tumko Dekha 

15. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge 

16. Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun 

17. Bachna Ae Haseeno 

18. Chuk Chuk Chak Chak 

19. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin 

20. Payaliyan Oh Ho Ho Ho 

All these songs have truly stood the test of time. 