An icon, a versatile actor and one of the few actors who embodied romance like no other, Rishi Kapoor was a legend.

But along with his brilliant acting, people remembered the actor for his evergreen music. So, here are a few songs that will remain with us long after he has gone.

1. Main Shayar To Nahin

2. Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho

3. Tu Tu Hai Wahi

4. Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Kare Ke Nahi

5. Dard-E-Dil Dard-E-Jigar

6. Om Shanti Om

7. Chandni O Meri Chandni

8. Chehra Hai Ya Chand Khila Hai

9. Tere Mere Hoton Pe

10. Parda Hai Parda

11. Ek Main Aur Ek Tu

12. Tumko Mere Dil Ne Pukara Hai

13. Tere Chehre Se

14. Humne Tumko Dekha

15. Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge

16. Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun

17. Bachna Ae Haseeno

18. Chuk Chuk Chak Chak

19. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin

20. Payaliyan Oh Ho Ho Ho

All these songs have truly stood the test of time.