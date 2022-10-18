Madhuri Dixit’s recently-released film, Maja Ma, is making noise on social media for all good reasons. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the movie explores how LGBTQIA+ community tackles the social conditioning that it faces in our society. Madhuri plays the role of Pallavi Patel, a middle-aged housewife, who comes out as lesbian.

A sapphic scene featuring Madhuri Dixit and her co-star Simone Singh from Maja Ma is going viral on Twitter. The wholesome scene depicting queer’s romance, loss, pining, and more in single sequence is all about soulmate love.

A still from Maja Ma

The screenshots posted by a Twitter user, @SAPPHIST, shows Simone as Kanchan Adhia going all romantic with Madhuri’s character, Pallavi. “Agle janam mein ladka banke paida hone waali hoon main. Bhaag chalegi mere saath?” Kanchan asks.

To which, Pallavi replies, “ Nahin, agle janam mein bhi mujhe Kanchan hi chahiye.”

The Twitter user wrote, “invented romance invented lesbianism invented pining invented loss and angst invented I will love you in this life AND THE NEXT (sic).”

Watch the scene here:

hit (ish) tweet stream for the soulmatismpic.twitter.com/rwpBZRCWkX — maja ma hypebot (@SAPPHlST) October 14, 2022

Twitter can’t keep drooling over the scene:

We have watched several films on LGBTQIA+ community in Hindi cinema including Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sheer Qorma, Fire, and Margarita With A Straw to name a few. However, Maja Ma surely takes the cake for aptly representing shades of love for sapphics in one single scene.