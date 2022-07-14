Remaining friends after break-up is not an easy job for many. Majority of us break all ties once things end in a relationship as it gets way too complicated and who really wants to be in that zone by choice, right? Contrary to this situation, many former couples continue to stay friends and some of them even share parental responsibilities simultaneously.

So, we are dropping a list of 8 Bollywood exes who continue to remain friends even after they have parted their ways.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone began dating each other during the initials days of their respective careers. Reportedly, romanced brewed between them on the sets of their first film, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008). Deepika even got Ranbir's name initials inked on the nape of her neck. The relationship ended with an ugly breakup and Deepika reportedly accused him of cheating in an interview with Verve Magazine in 2010. However, despite their bad past, Ranbir and Deepika share a cordial relationship with each other and have starred together in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

2. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Rumoured exes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a hush-hush relationship for several years but neither of them made it official. They were first paired opposite each other in the 2005 film Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. Later, they featured in movies like Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. After Salman, Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor for many years before calling it quits. Meanwhile, she continued to work with Salman. In an interview, Katrina spoke about her equation with Salman saying, "It's a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He’s a solid person who is there for you when you need it.". While Katrina found love in Vicky Kaushal, Salman is a bachelor.

3. Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu

When Raaz was released in 2002, the sizzling chemistry of Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu made headlines in the gossip columns and was well-received by the audience and critics both. The former couple dated each other during Raaz but got separated when they worked together in Gunaah, Dino once confirmed it to Hindustan Times. After their break-up, they also starred in Rakht, Ishq Hai Tumse, and Chehraa but didn't mix their professional and personal lives. "We both respect each other and we both are still friendly, very friendly," Dino had said in the same interview. Dino also attended Bipasha's wedding with Karan Singh Grover. Both of them also keep wishing each other on their respective birthdays through social media.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Former married couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's fairy-tale love story ended in 2014 as they parted ways after 13 years. Their divorce came as a shock to many. Hrithik and Sussanne continue to have a cordial relationship as they share parental responsibilities of their two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan. Both of them keep praising each other on social media and even hangout together along with their respective partners, their viral photos are proof of it. Hrithik is now dating Saba Azad and Sussanne is in relationship with Arslan Goni.

5. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were in an alleged secret relationship after their first movie, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Their short-lived romance was at its peak when Ladies vs Rickie Bahl had released. The couple parted ways after the 2011 IIFA. Following their breakup, they were later paired opposite in Dil Dhadakne Do and their chemistry was well-received by cinephiles. They often praise each other's works on social media. Ranveer is married to Deepika and Anushka has a daughter, Vamika with husband, Virat Kohli.

6. Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin

Anurag Kashyap fell in love with Kalki Koechlin on the sets of their first film, Dev D and the couple got married to each other in 2011. They announced their separation in 2013 and got divorced in 2015. "I was very young and he was much older, and the timing just wasn’t correct. We wanted different things at that point," Kalki had said on What Women Want show. While their marriage ended, they both share a cordial relationship. She had, in fact, supported Anurag during a sexual assault case against him in 2020. "Yes, we're in touch. We are still good friends. I'm very happy for her," Anurag once told Filmfare. While Anurag- a father, is dating Shubhra Shetty, Kalki has a daughter, Sappho with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg.

7. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's alleged affair was a major highlight of the 90s after the release of Main Khilari Tu Anari. They also starred together in Dhadkan (2000), but they soon parted their ways. Their messy break-up also hogged limelight in various gossip columns back then. According to a Zoom report, Shilpa had accused Akshay of cheating with his now wife Twinkle Khanna. While the former couple didn't speak to each other for years, Akshay turned up to promote his reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on the sets of Shilpa's Bigg Boss 2. He later promoted his film Special 26 on the sets of Nach Baliye 5 in which Shilpa was on the judging panel. They now seem to believe in 'bygones are bygones' theory. While Akshay is happily married to Twinkle, Shilpa got settled with Raj Kundra.

8. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan

Just like Hrithik and Sussanne, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan also found love somewhere else after being married for decades. Malaika and Arbaaz got hitched in 1998 and announced their separation in 2017. While the former couple has moved-on in their respective lives, both of them are co-parenting their son, Arhaan. They are often snapped together when they drop Arhaan at the airport. While Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Adriani.

Quite cool, haan? Cos who said, 'exes can't be friends'? Bollywood is the perfect example of it.