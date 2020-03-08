The happiest women today are not the married ones. They're not the single ones. They're not the ones with stable careers and good incomes.

Away from the societal labels of being 'single', 'married' or 'successful', in a heartfelt women's day post, Malaika Arora spoke about the one thing that the happiest women across the globe have in common. Self-love.

Emphasising on the need to put yourself first, the empowering words encourage every woman to work on their self-esteem and put a 'high-price tag' on it and take charge of their own happiness.

Having fought their own battles and struggles, happy women have chosen to wear their past as a battle scar and instead of holding on to their past experiences, they've chosen to focus on living in the present. That's the key to happiness.

Showing us that self-love is the purest form of love to exist, the post further explains the beautiful effect it can have on people. People who love themselves stop seeking validation to feel better about themselves.

Check out her entire empowering post here:

This women's day, put yourself first and choose to be the in charge of your happiness.