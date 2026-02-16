Poor baby… your work stress feels rough these days? Get ready, because it is doing more than wrecking nighttime rest or bringing back aches by your mid-twenties. Something more is changing, even how you experience attraction.

It’s true, the year has reached 2026 and here’s where things stand:

A story spread last week after a government figure in Malaysia said job pressure, mixed with what society expects, might make people “gay.” Some reacted strongly and others questioned the link he suggested between daily struggles and how people express their identity.

While one group found his words troubling, another seemed to agree????

Clearly, the actual cause of queerness isn’t found in labels, genes, or personal stories…That moment when the boss wants the report right away, just before seven or when a request lands in your inbox and the clock reads six forty-seven, that’s when you start becoming gay.

The work ethic may not be strong, but the gaydar must be. Right??? Right???????

Malaysia’s Minister vs. The Concept of Reality

Out of nowhere, things stirred when Dr. Zulkifli Hasan, Malaysia’s Minister overseeing Religious Affairs under the Prime Minister’s Office answered questions in writing during parliament. His response sparked what came next.

Folks say he brought up things such as these

work-related stress

social influence

sexual experiences

insufficient religious practice

He labeled them “primary contributors” when talking about actions tied to a gay life. That moment felt something like:

“People are stressed… so naturally… gay.”

He admitted straight out that Malaysia lacks real numbers on how many people are LGBT, pointing out that the information still falls short. So we have no proper data, no scientific basis, but, YEA full confidence.

The Arrests and Prosecutions

Fifteen hundred thirty incidents tied to LGBT actions showed up in arrest or prosecution logs between 2022 and 2025, the minister said. Though quiet on details, they laid out the numbers without hesitation. This is crucial because it shapes how we see things later on.

Silly headlines? They seem like that, but in actuality, they’re really pieces of a wider pattern where laws punish who you love. In Malaysia, being caught in a same-sex relationship still leads to legal trouble. These remarks feed into that reality, not apart from it. So yeah, this headline may feel like noise on the surface, but it ties back to silence enforced by rules. Yet beneath the jokes on Twitter, things weigh much more than they seem.

People join the crazzzy train

Folks on the internet in Malaysia tore that reasoning apart without mercy. A single sharp remark, laced with irony, spread fast online, posing a question that caught everyone’s attention.

“If the minister works so hard in parliament, why hasn’t he turned gay yet?”

Another user said: “By this logic, I’m genuinely shocked my entire office isn’t gay by now.” And honestly, same.

If stress turned folks queer, office workers across India might’ve been celebrating Pride weekly by now.

Minister Says Comments Misrepresented

Once the noise settled, Dr. Zulkifli Hasan asked people to look at his complete response in parliament because others twisted what he said.

A lovely manner of putting it could be:

“Please stop quoting me, I did not mean it like that.”

Still holding firm, he repeated the government’s position against accepting LGBT identities as ordinary, saying such acceptance clashes with faith, ethics, and shared community beliefs. True enough, that comment wasn’t merely clumsy wording. Behind it sits a broader stance shaped by politics and belief.

By That Logic… We are

Imagine joining in, just briefly. When leaders twist facts however they like, why can’t we shape them too? After all, rules bend when power plays games.

If being stressed at work turns someone gay, then according to that idea:

After sitting through three Zoom calls back to back, I end up feeling like a walking pride parade. A Sunday phone call from my supervisor, and suddenly I’m Lady Gaga by law. I slipped past a due date, which somehow made me part of the LGBTQ+ group overnight.

Folks used to sweat small stuff, but now stress levels hit like a rare card found in the wild.

Earth Is Queer Too??????

Out of nowhere, India stepped into the conversation, right when everyone assumed things could not get any stranger.

Kanhaiya Bhelari, a journalist from Bihar made this (not really) intelligent and (not really) data-backed claim, “Same-sex marriages cause earthquakes.”

Silly me thought that fault lines, geological pressure or tectonic plates had something to do with this. One reason might be that a couple of guys tied the knot out there, then the planet reacted by shaking its tectonic plates.

The Richter scale might measure earthquakes. But some people joke it tracks something else entirely, like how much discomfort society feels about queerness.

So magnitude 6.2? It isn’t trembling ground, just people shifting when affection shows up. Decades of research into how Earth’s plates move, yet somehow nobody thought to look at Shaadi.com first.

Imagine Explaining This To The Earth (xd)

Earth: shifts crust due to tectonic movement

Some guy: “This is because of gay people.”

Earth: “???”

Ah yes, the Earth’s been around four-and-a-half billion years, funny thing though, it only began shaking when that gay wedding invite showed up. If gay weddings trigger quakes, then heterosexual unions ought to have sparked a couple dozen tidal waves already.

News headlines we expect to see now:

Bisexuality causes traffic jams

Pronouns are responsible for global warming

Lesbian couples are behind WiFi issues

So embarrassing bro, imagine explaining this to your superior. “Sorry boss, my internet is down because two women held hands.”

The Internet Did What It Always Does

Folks on the internet rolled their eyes, after all, what even is left when truth feels like something chain-messaged at 3 a.m.?

Some joked:

“So if we reduce work hours, will people become less gay?”

“Adopt a four-day work week to prevent the population from becoming more gay.”

“If gay marriage causes earthquakes, then my office should have caused an apocalypse.”

Laughter keeps you going, but here’s the serious bit. What seems laughable at first, like lines you’d never expect outside a poorly written comedy sketch, hides something more serious beneath. It’s not just silly nonsense passing by without consequence.

Individuals working on human rights in Malaysia said that the minister got it really really wrong. Health experts around the world see being gay or straight as just how people are, shaped long before stress or what’s happening in society shows up.

So let’s not make headlines by using LGBTQIA+ people as a punchline!