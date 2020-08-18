Kamala Harris is currently the woman of the hour. Recently, she was announced to be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 Presidential election in the US. 

Source: Economic Times

However, this isn't the first time we've heard of this senator from California. With her strong Indian roots, Kamala Harris was once played by Mallika Sherawat on-screen, back in 2010. In the small-budget film, Love Barack - Politics of Love, the actor played the role of Aretha Gupta, inspired by Kamala. 

The premise of the movie was that Aretha, an African-American conservative Republican and an Obama campaign volunteer, falls in love with a campaigner who works for the opposition. 

Watch the trailer here:

To be honest, the movie was far from reality and did not do a good job at portraying Kamala.  So if you were planning on watching it, just don't. 