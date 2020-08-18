Kamala Harris is currently the woman of the hour. Recently, she was announced to be Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate for the 2020 Presidential election in the US.

However, this isn't the first time we've heard of this senator from California. With her strong Indian roots, Kamala Harris was once played by Mallika Sherawat on-screen, back in 2010. In the small-budget film, Love Barack - Politics of Love, the actor played the role of Aretha Gupta, inspired by Kamala.

I first heard of Kamala Harris over a decade ago, when Mallika Sherawat was preparing to play her. I consume life through the lens of the movies. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) August 12, 2020

The premise of the movie was that Aretha, an African-American conservative Republican and an Obama campaign volunteer, falls in love with a campaigner who works for the opposition.

Watch the trailer here:

To be honest, the movie was far from reality and did not do a good job at portraying Kamala. So if you were planning on watching it, just don't.