In a recent interview, Malvika Raj AKA Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, revealed an interesting little detail about working with Shah Rukh Khan from the iconic film's movie set.

The actor is all set to see the release of her film Squad and is playing a sniper named Aria in it.

But while recalling her experience of filming K3G, Raaj talked about how everyone on the set was super humble, and there was little to no hierarchy, in a way where no actor was made to feel less significant than the other.

In fact, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she talked about Shah Rukh Khan specifically, and how respectful he was while meeting her for the first time:

I remember once we were all sitting for lunch on set and Shah Rukh sir was sitting there too. I came in and he actually left his food and got up to meet me. That really touched me and I still remember that till today. People generally don’t do that and Shah Rukh sir, being Shah Rukh sir, he is just so amazing and humble.

- Malvika Raaj told Hindustan Times

No wonder he's a superstar!