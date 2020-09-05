Actor Manoj Bajpayee has proved time and again that he's a jack of all trades. But looks like the actor has added another feather to his list of talents as he has donned the hat of a Bhojpuri rapper now.

The actor shared a teaser of his very first rap song in Bhojpuri called Bambai Main Ka Ba. This rap is conceptualized by Thappad director Anubhav Sinha.

The teaser shows the lyrics of the video which talks about his journey from a small town to the city of dreams. It also gives us a glimpse of a sleepy Bajpai who is resting on a bench at the Mumbai Central railway station.

BREAKING !!!

Bringing you a BHOJPURI RAP on the plight of the migrants!! Recited and sung a little bit by yours truly. Song by Sagar concept and video by our friend @anubhavsinha आ गईल अपने के दुआरे!!! Teaser है गाना जल्द ही आएगा pic.twitter.com/sK3zqXQDGh — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 5, 2020

Twitter is lauding this small teaser and Bajpai's newfound talent.

I am a native Marathi speaker. Even though I don't understand half of the lyrics, this trailer got me hyped!!! Eagerly waiting to hear the full Bhojpuri Rap 😘🥰 — R (@TweetOfRajat) September 5, 2020

Super👍👏 — Shamim Akhtar (@shamimashi) September 5, 2020

😃 teaser toh gazab hai pura gana release kariye... jaldi — Meenakshi Joshi (@IMinakshiJoshi) September 5, 2020

Wow. This is so cool. — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 5, 2020

We are eagerly waiting for the whole rap song to come out now.