Actor Manoj Bajpayee has proved time and again that he's a jack of all trades. But looks like the actor has added another feather to his list of talents as he has donned the hat of a Bhojpuri rapper now. 

The actor shared a teaser of his very first rap song in Bhojpuri called Bambai Main Ka Ba. This rap is conceptualized by Thappad director Anubhav Sinha. 

The teaser shows the lyrics of the video which talks about his journey from a small town to the city of dreams. It also gives us a glimpse of a sleepy Bajpai who is resting on a bench at the Mumbai Central railway station.  

Twitter is lauding this small teaser and Bajpai's newfound talent.  

We are eagerly waiting for the whole rap song to come out now. 