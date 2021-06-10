We have seen many strange marriage proposals in our time, but this one surely takes the cake.



Or, should we say, gol gappe?

A man recently proposed to his girlfriend while hiding the ring in *drum rolls please* GOL GAPPE!

Yes, not in a wine glass, not in a rose but our favourite gol gappe.

Gol gappay or pani puri are enjoyed by everyone and they are a real treat. But none of us would have imagined getting proposed through gol gappay. This man is doing things differently and after bizarre food proposals, pic.twitter.com/OwvGFc1Jd4 — MonthlyAndazeJahan (jiddat group of publications) (@e_monthly) June 3, 2021

His girlfriend Hanan who is a Ph.D. student was thrilled about it and tweeted that:

I mean,, can’t say no to pani puri.

I have a question though, wasn't he scared that she might end up swallowing the ring?

Well, seeing this, Twitterati went gaga over the proposal and some were concerned about the same.

this is so CUTE WHAT THE HECK — MuMu (@muttauf) June 1, 2021

Oh God didn’t saw the hidden ring innit.. I’m so sorry. Congratulations, May Allah swt keep u both happy with one another — Urac (@nwbnsr) June 1, 2021

My fat ass would have swallowed the entire thing, ring and all — d s (@dimplodocus) June 1, 2021

I don't know you, but hi , Congratulations!! To the dude, you took a huge risk brother!! Most girls, including my better half , would have swallowed the Pani Puri with glee 😁😁God bless you both — Shuvayu Bhattacharya (@Shuvayu) June 2, 2021

Congratulations ♥️it's amazing u saw the ring ,some of us would have just gulped and not seen it & spoild the moment 😭 — Skin Doctor (@itchymissy) June 1, 2021

Well, this man is single-handedly setting some crazy 'gols' for all of us.