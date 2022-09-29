Some tweets and Instagram posts really leave you wondering where a person is coming from. For instance, this post by Twitter user Uttam Saha, where he questioned why jewelry brand Tanishq features women without bindis in their recent ad.

So of course, netizens came forward and called him out for his very strange tweet!

Dear Team @TanishqJewelry this ad was sent to me for the occasion of Durga Puja. For our Puja why a Muslim women without bindi is on your ad. That’s an insult #nobindinobusiness @ShefVaidya @mvmeet pic.twitter.com/FKBHx42Nyz — Uttam Saha (@uttammsaha) September 21, 2022

What’s really audacious about this tweet is that Mr. Saha thinks it’s alright to dictate how women should exist in society. But also, how bizarre is it that he simply assumed their religion, and then decided to be a ‘guiding light’ to society based on that? Here, take a look at how people have responded to the post.

Who are Muslim Women in this? Both Mimi Chakraborty & Alokananda Roy? 🙄 pic.twitter.com/SlWNO7EsgN — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 28, 2022

Sir, aap bindi pehen lo. That's like Muslim guys getting mad when Muslim women aren't wearing burkha. pic.twitter.com/OP9BgM13Vn — Pranav Grover (@PranavGrover96) September 28, 2022

Exactly…if forcing a woman to wear a burkha is wrong, then this is wrong too… It's high time men should stop dictating and defining what a women should wear and what not… — Shreya Basu (@Shreya_Basu2) September 28, 2022

This woman’s response deserves applause.

I’m Muslim and I put Bindi .



Don’t tell women what to wear what to not . pic.twitter.com/7HLayNLVzs — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alamD) September 28, 2022

Don't force your views on anyone. Maybe that's the reason for your pinned tweet. Improve yourself and your thoughts. Remove hatred. — Banarasiya🇮🇳 (@purebhartiya) September 29, 2022

You are an insult to the spirit of the festival @uttammsaha 🤬Why can’t a muslim person celebrate Durga Puja? Big thanks to @TanishqJewelry for always thinking outside the box and creating meaningful content that promotes harmony between the two communities 🙏 — Samridhi Soni (@SoniSamridhi) September 28, 2022

Hey why are you not wearing a dhoti in your DP?Stop communalizing everything in the most bigoted way — Selina Sen (@selinasenwrites) September 28, 2022

And @worldismyoyeter couldn’t be more on point by calling it as it is; It’s a personal choice anyway, and for no one else to decide.

Jiska matha uski choice

U want to wear a bindi..Go ahead

U dont have any right on any other forehead to force a bindi or anything

If any1 from any religion is happy celebrating any festival of any religion…most welcome — Sue (@worldsmyoyester) September 28, 2022

Plz don't talk when u don't have right info..the woman in the turban is Hindu& it's her choice to wear/not to wear a bindi..how does that define her religion??If so, then why are u not wearing one?Don't make every issue communal just bcoz u have access to social media..get a life — Shreya Basu (@Shreya_Basu2) September 28, 2022

Bindis are also worn by Muslim women in many parts of the country. Your argument shows hate has completely overtaken you. Get immediate counseling before it's too late. — Shameem Ahmed (@Shameem98934831) September 29, 2022

I’m Hindu and I wear a bindi only when it suits me . Who are you to dictate what defines a Hindu woman. Stop dictating what women should and should not do! — revathy venkat (@revathy17) September 29, 2022

Personally, I think he could’ve spent those two minutes tweeting something much more interesting and kind, TBH.