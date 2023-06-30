It’s just another day and another man bringing us disappointment.
Lust Stories 2, the 4-part anthology that revolves around people and their sexual desires released yesterday on Netflix – and sadly, there are reactions to it, that are plain disgusting.
A man took to his social media handle and shared the timestamps of all the sex scenes from the show, even the rape scene and non-consensual scenes have been mentioned in this list.
Wait, consent – what’s that?
The tweet has been bookmarked by 11,000+ people. And wait, it doesn’t end here, there were other men who wanted ‘more’ from the scenes.
Nevertheless, there were some sensible people who called these bizarre tweets out.
It’s unbelievable how the series, which raises serious questions about sex and boundaries, is being treated as soft porn.