It’s just another day and another man bringing us disappointment.

Lust Stories 2, the 4-part anthology that revolves around people and their sexual desires released yesterday on Netflix – and sadly, there are reactions to it, that are plain disgusting.

A man took to his social media handle and shared the timestamps of all the sex scenes from the show, even the rape scene and non-consensual scenes have been mentioned in this list.

Wait, consent – what’s that?

The tweet has been bookmarked by 11,000+ people. And wait, it doesn’t end here, there were other men who wanted ‘more’ from the scenes.

Mrunal's scene is tooo less, just a small kiss wtf — vamos rafa (@9433777449a) June 29, 2023

Thnx for your invaluable social service bro…🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/PmBCL1gd5S — sounak sengupta (@itss_sengupta) June 29, 2023

Nevertheless, there were some sensible people who called these bizarre tweets out.

everyday men give me more reason to be disgusted of them. https://t.co/zLXYabdacf — bored barbie 🩷 (@pavitrash_) June 29, 2023

Kajol? That’s not a “scene” you idiot. That’s marital RAPE. https://t.co/NRtDvU21KL — Suchit (@GastiSuchit) June 29, 2023

the likes and im supposed to be offended when they call indian men bottom of the barrel trash? https://t.co/9QHF19aqNA — eee (@chaechaessam) June 29, 2023

the kajol one is literally a rape scene which just further proves my point about men being downright disgusting and vile creatures https://t.co/Lc4VrfLMIX — َ (@queef1ng) June 30, 2023

The RTs and bookmarks are so scary. And I'm the bad person if I say men are disgusting 🙃 https://t.co/7O8ufXNTon — agirlhasaname (@humandisaster13) June 30, 2023

It’s unbelievable how the series, which raises serious questions about sex and boundaries, is being treated as soft porn.