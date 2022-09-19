Some news stories leave you scratching your head and wondering what you just read through. For instance, this incident of a man who landed himself in a medical emergency by pushing a 7.5 inch deodorant can up his butt!
<iframe src="https://giphy.com/embed/lkdH8FmImcGoylv3t3" width="480" height="358" frameBorder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowFullScreen></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/confused-nick-young-lkdH8FmImcGoylv3t3">via GIPHY</a></p>
Yes, you read that right. And not only did the 27-year-old do that, but, he also let it stay there for 3 long weeks. According to a video, It took 2.5 hours of surgery to remove the can, after which, the doctors held the item up almost like a trophy and gave the camera a glance. The whole situation is so bizarre, I am having a hard time believing it, to be quite honest!
The incident took place in West Bengal, where the patient was operated on in Burdwan Medical College hospital. And here are the reactions people have had to the entire situation.
There’s always something strange happening in every corner of the world, isn’t there? But side note: we’re glad the guy came out of the surgery safely.