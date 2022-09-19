Some news stories leave you scratching your head and wondering what you just read through. For instance, this incident of a man who landed himself in a medical emergency by pushing a 7.5 inch deodorant can up his butt!

<iframe src="https://giphy.com/embed/lkdH8FmImcGoylv3t3" width="480" height="358" frameBorder="0" class="giphy-embed" allowFullScreen></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/confused-nick-young-lkdH8FmImcGoylv3t3">via GIPHY</a></p>

Yes, you read that right. And not only did the 27-year-old do that, but, he also let it stay there for 3 long weeks. According to a video, It took 2.5 hours of surgery to remove the can, after which, the doctors held the item up almost like a trophy and gave the camera a glance. The whole situation is so bizarre, I am having a hard time believing it, to be quite honest!

Man shoved 8-inch deodorant can up his butt, left it there for 3 weeks https://t.co/LL4GNwVo8w pic.twitter.com/eHFzwsvlYa — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2022

The incident took place in West Bengal, where the patient was operated on in Burdwan Medical College hospital. And here are the reactions people have had to the entire situation.

Well that's enough internet for me today. — DJ Vlad 🇺🇦 (@djvlad) September 16, 2022

Soooo many Questions.

Why?

No really Why?

Ok exactly how?

When did it become a "problem"?

and on and on…. — Trav (@Trav2016) September 15, 2022

I've seen so many news stories about random long things being shoved up butts, why don't these guys just buy regular toys? Embarassment or internal homophobia? What do they think will happen if they accidentally lose their grip? That everybody will buy the "I fell on it" story? — 🫧 Adelaide 🫧 (@AdelaideBliss) September 15, 2022

I find this impossible to believe.. its hard enough to push in a finger how'd this guy manage an entire can of deo?! — Ravi (@ProgRAMmerRavi) September 15, 2022

How was he pooping btw? — Alfred Foster (@AfredFoster) September 15, 2022

I have worked in health care my entire life, have seen this before. He prob was in pain and waited 3 weeks to avoid embarrassment and humiliation. Not really very amusing. — wegotnext (@wegotnext15) September 15, 2022

Y’all need to stop doing this, it happens way too often but at least this time it wasn’t a shampoo bottle — Tim 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CoolRiderr) September 15, 2022

JESUISSSS can u imagine if it exploded??!?!?! From the gas pressure???? — chefcoolrecht (@chefcoolrecht) September 15, 2022

That’s nothing. Had a dude with a 64 Oz size Suave shampoo bottle in my ICU, septic from dead bowel. Direct admit from clinic. What a surprise when I took him to CT. Not sure if he was able to get that colostomy reversed.

Lesson learned. — Kim (@LoveLakeLifeKim) September 16, 2022

With dedication — El Menace (@TENAGAAAA) September 16, 2022

Now they have to add that to the "do not do" part of the directions. — Gabriel Alexander 🖕🏽👅 (@gabe209alex) September 16, 2022

Not the doctors posing like it's some artefact lmfaooo — AB 🏳️‍🌈 (@Bakchod_Winger) September 18, 2022

There’s always something strange happening in every corner of the world, isn’t there? But side note: we’re glad the guy came out of the surgery safely.