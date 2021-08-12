For me the only alien that exists in the cosmos is blue-skinned and his name is Jadoo. Nope, you can't change that for me.

On August 10, one of the most celebrated Indian science fiction films, Koi... Mil Gaya, completed its 18 years. Jadoo, the film's friendly neighbourhood alien character, became a sensation years ago and is still remembered by many.

But do you know the man behind the mask of your friendly alien character?

Meet Indravadan Purohit aka Chhote Ustad, the actor who played the iconic role of Jadoo.

Furthermore, he was reportedly featured in over 300 films and was also a part of SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, seen in the character of Dayaben's distant relative.

He also appeared in the kids' show Baal Veer on SAB TV, where he played Dooba Dooba.

He has apparently been acting since 1976 and has been in the Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, a Hollywood epic fantasy adventure film.

He also appeared in the TV show Zabaan Sambhal Ke. Films such as Nagina (1986), Veerana (1988), Bol Radha Bol (1992), and Daraar (1996) are among his other significant works (1996).

According to claims, Rakesh Roshan intended to keep his character Jadoo out of the spotlight for mysterious reasons, thus Indravadan Purohit was kept out of the spotlight.

Rakesh Roshan, he claimed, had offered the part to 30-40 individuals before he was cast in any screen tests. Purohit dropped several kg, joined a gym, and adhered to a strict diet in order to prepare for the part. Because the mask was so heavy, he required air after each of his scenes to avoid suffocating.

Unfortunately, the actor who gave the world it's most favourite alien character died from multiple organ failures in 2014.