Actor Mandira Bedi and her husband, director Raj Kaushal took to Instagram to share some great news. The couple adopted a four-year-old daughter, Tara Bedi Kaushal and even shared a cute, colour-coordinated picture of the family.

The couple, who had been hoping to adopt for two years now, welcomed the little girl into their family on 28th July 2020.

In an interview with HT last November, Mandira mentioned that her husband and her wanted to adopt a baby girl and name her Tara. The couple also have an eight-year-old son, Vir.

Several celebs commented on the post, congratulating the new family:

We can't wait to see more pictures of this mom-daughter duo.