In the last few years, I've seen a fair share of my friends, cousins, and colleagues get married. But I, was never tempted to follow.

And then I saw Manish Malhotra's latest Bridal Couture collection, Nooraniyat.

Now, it looks like the wedding bug has bitten me, and bitten me well. Because all I want to do is walk down the aisle in one of the gorgeous lehengas from his collection.

Kriti Sanon, who Manish stated as his muse, is a vision, making me fall in love with red bridal wear again.

While the overall look is one of decadence, it's the intricate details that left me speechless.

Though the latest pieces are from the 'Bridal Edit', Manish Malhotra has been unveiling different pieces from the collection. And each piece is more stunning than the last.

Described as a coming together of "joy, laughter, friendship, and infinite glamour", Manish Malhotra's latest collection also featured Sara Ali Khan.

The entire collection predominantly features a mix of zari work, phulkari motifs, geometrical designs, and a regal look that artfully combines vintage with modern.

I may never find the guy of my dreams but I have finally found the outfit of my dreams.

If only our Monday blues looked like this!

Squad dress goals.

I can't be the only one thinking these gorgeous outfits are a valid excuse to ask for a raise at work?

You can check out his entire collection here, while I reach out to rishta aunties.

All images from the Instagram page, Manish Malhotra World, unless specified otherwise.