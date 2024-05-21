The Malayalam film industry is on a roll in 2024. Movies like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, The Goat Life, and Premalu have not only shattered the box office but have also been the darlings of critics and audiences alike. One of the most talked about movies, Manjummel Boys, recently had its OTT release on Hotstar on the 5th of May. After becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever in its theatrical run, it is now winning the hearts of the people watching at their homes. The movie is about the heroics of a group of friends who go against all odds to save their friend when he falls down a pit in Guna Caves.