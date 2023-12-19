In the era of testosterone-led, big-budgeted, polarising movies, there are films that go unnoticed because they solely rely on doing their job – making meaningful stories. There’s no one to be blamed in this scenario because that’s purely how the system works, as unfair as it is. But earlier this month, Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram‘ was released starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, and consider it one of those movies we ought to be watching and loving more.
‘Joram‘ revolves around a Jharkhand-based tribal father and his infant daughter frantically yearning to evade a crushing system they’re trapped in. The film is a heart-shattering honest portrayal of the sufferings of the tribals in India. Those who’ve watched the film are completely moved by Bajpayee’s compelling performance and the moving story.
Here are 10 tweets to read to convince you why you need to watch this film:
Finally saw #Joram – what a year for @BajpayeeManoj. This gut-wrenching performance tops off his superb work in Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai. He just gets better and better. Big applause!— Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) December 11, 2023
Yesterday night watched #Joram What a beautiful, exciting and heart-touching story ♥️🙌🏾— Aarav Gautam (@IAmAarav8) December 17, 2023
This movie paints a compelling and intense portrait of the tribal's plight in Jharkhand. @BajpayeeManoj Sir, again proved that he is not just a actor, he is a master class in acting.
1/2 pic.twitter.com/pTAHroUN9o
People often question why Bollywood doesn't produce good films, yet they hesitate to go and watch quality films like #Joram. They crave only star-studded movies. Even a film like #TheWhale may not find its audience in theaters, and yet, we aspire to win Oscars.— Light Camera Reaction (@lightCameraRXN) December 11, 2023
After watching #Joram I got goosebumps! What a thriller! Unbelievable! @BajpayeeManoj Sir's acting is admirable! His determination towards this movie is spectacular! How a father save his children from any kind of danger shows this movie! A must watch movie! Go and watch it ❤ pic.twitter.com/9Z4cM9ZTyw— Jhumpa chowdhury (@Jhumpachowdhur7) December 16, 2023
There isn't a single scene where @BajpayeeManoj hasn't aced in #Joram. And @Mdzeeshanayyub what a superbly underplayed cop role that was. Totally nailed it ❤️— Sandip Vazirani (@SachaLiar) December 17, 2023
Don't miss #Joram it's simply one of the best movies of this year.
#Joram is unconventional,tragic & searing piece of art that is an essential viewing. Makhija has put his heart & soul in this.The Staging & crafting on display,along with the use of sound is top tier.@BajpayeeManoj,cannot take eyes of him.Such a powerhouse https://t.co/sjt7Z4Gw6W pic.twitter.com/HZr7qRGM0Z— || STOIC || 🇨🇳 (@GunhaonKaDevta) December 12, 2023
Just watched #Joram. Wonderful movie. This movie deserves to get Palme d'Or. Subtitle is necessary. Manoj Bajpayee is a method actor.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) December 10, 2023
#Joram is cinema at its best. its haunting and powerful film. Those type of slow burn story which stays with you long after the movie ends. Joram was not an easy watch. It'll make you think. #ManojBajpayee again in the top form. What a performance. Absolutely brilliant work. pic.twitter.com/yZ7e6krDBg— Abhishek (@theabhistories) December 9, 2023
#joram @BajpayeeManoj Cinema should make you forget you are sitting in a theater. This movie is best example well done all team pic.twitter.com/QNiOksQ1ZP— kittu Sharma099 (@curlygirl099) December 12, 2023
Watched #joram today & @BajpayeeManoj once again proved that he has the widest range than any current actor.— Vishwajeet Singh Shekhawat (@WVissh) December 12, 2023
The plot & theme is interesting & the climax gave me a mini attack, it was terrifying tbh.
Apart from the fabulous performances, I really liked the sound design.
With Gulmohar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and now Joram, Bajpayee has delivered films that scream ‘CINEMA’ in all caps this year.