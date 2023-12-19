In the era of testosterone-led, big-budgeted, polarising movies, there are films that go unnoticed because they solely rely on doing their job – making meaningful stories. There’s no one to be blamed in this scenario because that’s purely how the system works, as unfair as it is. But earlier this month, Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram‘ was released starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, and consider it one of those movies we ought to be watching and loving more.

Joram‘ revolves around a Jharkhand-based tribal father and his infant daughter frantically yearning to evade a crushing system they’re trapped in. The film is a heart-shattering honest portrayal of the sufferings of the tribals in India. Those who’ve watched the film are completely moved by Bajpayee’s compelling performance and the moving story.

Here are 10 tweets to read to convince you why you need to watch this film:

With GulmoharSirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, and now Joram, Bajpayee has delivered films that scream ‘CINEMA’ in all caps this year.