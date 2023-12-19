In the era of testosterone-led, big-budgeted, polarising movies, there are films that go unnoticed because they solely rely on doing their job – making meaningful stories. There’s no one to be blamed in this scenario because that’s purely how the system works, as unfair as it is. But earlier this month, Devashish Makhija’s ‘Joram‘ was released starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, and consider it one of those movies we ought to be watching and loving more.