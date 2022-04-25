"Never meet your heroes," they say because there's a chance they'll disappoint you. However, a Bollywood "hero" stood out when he made a thoughtful gesture towards a journalist. It's none other than Manoj Bajpayee, one of Hindi cinema's most outstanding actors.

On the actor's birthday, April 23, a journalist described an incident when she was supposed to interview Bajpayee during the promotion for The Family Man. Rituparna Chatterjee, the journalist, was 8 months pregnant at the time. She took to Twitter to tell a wonderful story about the actor from 2013.

On his birthday, my favourite story about @BajpayeeManoj — here goes.



Around 2013, I was heavily pregnant with my son, and Manoj was promoting a film in Delhi. Along with a few other journalists, he called us over to his suite at the hotel where he was staying. He spoke to — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

When it was Chatterjee's turn to ask questions, Manoj Bajpayee asked if they could go inside his room for the interview. He made her sit on his bed, asked her to lift her feet, and placed two cushions behind her back because she had been standing for far too long.

he fluffed up two pillows and tucked them behind my back. He himself sat a distance away on a couch. 8 months pregnant, I was on my feet for a long time that day and I have since then never forgotten that kind gesture. It's my favourite story to tell of the man. He didn't have — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

to do that, the star and extraordinary actor that he is, but he did and it's things like this that separates him from the rest of the crowd. Perhaps he himself has forgotten about this, but I haven't and I never will. Happy birthday Manoj. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

The anecdote about the actor's kind gesture went viral on Twitter and it even caught Bajpayee's attention. He responded to the Twitter thread by sending the journalist's son love.

Thank you @MasalaBai Give my love to your Son! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 23, 2022

Later, several Twitter users recounted their own encounters with the actor, describing how nice he was. Meanwhile, others applauded the actor for his humility.

Warm and touching story ! Reminds me of an episode of Kapil Sharma's show where Manoj Bajpayee & Pankaj Tripathi were guests. PT shared a story about how he ended up with MB's slippers when the latter had stayed at the hotel where PT was working. Was an equally touching story. — Outraging again?! (@s_nishtala) April 23, 2022

I met him at the film fest in Goa and he was honestly the most down to earth actor I saw. Thoughtful responses to each of the questions that I asked. Absolute patience. And incredible grace/kindness towards everything that I asked. — Deepti Sreeram (@SreeramDeepti) April 23, 2022

Yes,a through gentleman,and witty too.

I remember an encounter with him,while boarding an airplane I asked him "Are You who I think You are?" to which he nonchalantly smiled & responded "I do not know who you think I am,but I am Manoj Bajpayee" with a hand extended out to shake. — Ferrari (@hraditya) April 23, 2022

@BajpayeeManoj is one of the best actors around. Hes just brilliant — merry barua (@merrybarua) April 23, 2022

Nice people remain nice at all times to everyone. To be kind to someone is not a choice to them. — Basant Hetamsaria (@bkhetamsaria) April 24, 2022

A brilliant actor and a good human being.Always watch movies of his.Very natural and sincere. — Idris Abdulla (@IdrisAbdulla3) April 23, 2022

All greatness comes from humility and care. That’s what brings trust in a relationship. Looks and talent are ephemeral and pass. Cheers to Manoj and a happy birthday!! — Dinesh Kanabar (@dineshkanabar) April 24, 2022

I have always loved him as an actor. And now my respect for him has increased manifold knowing he is such an amazing human as well ♥️ — Prerna (@_PreScribbles) April 23, 2022

So thoughtful ❤️ — Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) April 23, 2022

What a rare and endearing tale.