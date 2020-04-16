We are getting a Black Widow movie and even a Hawkeye series, but the one thing MCU fans haven't had the chance to get their standalone Hulk movie yet.

Sure, The Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton as Dr Banner is regarded as a part of the MCU but what the fans really want is to give Mark Ruffalo the Hulk movie he deserves.

Speaking to Variety, Ruffalo himself said:

There's an idea that I think could be really interesting. There's an idea that I think could be really interesting... He's always kind of off on the side. He's like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It'd be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.

Given that we have a pretty decent idea about how the Hulk came to be, much like Spidey, if there's film ever made about the Hulk, Ruffalo wants it to be about his adventures, not his origins.

Ruffalo even likes the idea of going 12 rounds with the Wolverine.

Now, all he has to do is convince Disney and Hugh Jackman about the same.