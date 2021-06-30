In 2020, we all saw the rise of a real hero. The name synonymous with constant help from the moment the pandemic started, Sonu Sood has helped everyone in need beyond his capacity. While we always hear him helping people out, there is very little we know of his personal life.

Apart from being a humble human, he’s also an amazing husband. Sonu Sood and his wife, Sonali, have been married for 24 long years and are parents to two young sons. Even their real-life love story is nothing less than a romantic filmy movie.

He met his now-wife back when he was studying at Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur. While he was an engineering student, she was pursuing MBA. They became great friends while studying together and fell truly, madly and deeply in love.

It is even said that she was his first-ever girlfriend. How cute and filmy is that?

The actor even penned down a beautiful note for her when they were dating in college.

After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot on September 25, 1996. He was just 21 years old at that time.

He then kick-started his silver screen journey in 1999 with the movie Kallazhagar. That’s right. He had already established a stable married life, before entering the acting world.

He is a doting father and has two sons, Ishant and Ayaan.

In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor shared how his wife was extremely supportive of him during his struggling days.

Even after I got married, there were three struggling boys still staying with us in a 1BHK. She was supportive of that and even today, we always have food for at least 10 extra people made in our house as ours is an open house. Initially, she was not happy when I wanted to be an actor, but today she’s proud of me.

Even though the couple has been married for over two decades now, they are still very much in love.

He even penned down an oh-so-cute caption for his wife on her birthday.

Thank you for always being my pillar of support. Today whatever we have achieved together was not possible without you. Our journey from Nagpur to Mumbai will always be the most special journey of my life. Love you loads for everything that you brought in my life and made it so special.

While Sonu Sood may seem like a one-man army, there is a lot of struggle and support he gets from his better-half.

