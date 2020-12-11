Everyone's been at the edge of their seats for this moment - the Marvel Cinematic Universe is finally giving us a glimpse into Phase Four of their glorious creation. The first three phases comprised of the Infinity saga, with Thanos and the stones. But today, Marvel blessed us with an overload of trailers, clips, and hints about their upcoming shows and movies.

First and foremost - the Loki miniseries. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as the Asgardian anti-hero, and the show takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

The intriguing trailer also stars Owen Wilson and a host of other characters, but doesn't really reveal anything about the plot. Basically, Loki is stuck in a pretty bad place, and he needs to get out.

Next up is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - who are carrying on the legacy of Captain America. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Yet again, the trailer doesn't give away much, but it sees the two heroes traversing the lengths of the world and trying to bring justice to the mantle that Cap left them.

Then there's WandaVision, another miniseries about the lives of Wanda and Vision following the events of the last film. The new trailer is disturbingly delicious and wholly impenetrable.

It sees the super-powered couple living ideal suburban lives, but cracks start to appear as they realise their reality might not be what it seems.

Marvel also released the trailer for their animated anthology series titled What If...? which is based on the comics of the same name.

It takes place in alternate realities, exploring what would happen if major comic or movie moments occurred differently. Imagine T'Challa as Star-Lord, or Peggy as Captain Britain - pretty cool, right?

Apart from all of this goodness, they've also confirmed that movies on everyone ranging from She-Hulk to the Fantastic Four are about to drop in the coming years. Today is a good day!