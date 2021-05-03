Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has started slowly, but surely, with the releases of the MCU's (technically) first TV shows in WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Fair to say, they've had a solid beginning.

Now, Marvel has released a bit more information about their movies for Phase 5. While we knew the titles of some of the movies, there were a few we were left in the dark about, namely Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2. With the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman, the storyline for Black Panther 2 was also going to have to be different. Well, it's fair to say that hasn't really been cleared up, but we do have titles.

The second installment of the African nation's story will be called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Right now, all we can do is speculate about the storyline.

For Captain Marvel 2, the movie will be titled, The Marvels, which will feature Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (of course, Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel/ Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

And of course, we got our first footage for The Eternals, which features an incredible, diverse and huge cast.

And of course there was a little teaser at the end (usual Marvel style), for the untitled Fantastic Four movie.

But why take our word for it? Have a look for yourself.