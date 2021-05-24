If you're a fan of Marvel and magic, then you're definitely in for a treat because the teaser for Marvel's Eternals is finally here.

From Angelina Jolie to Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington to Kumail Nanjiani, the star cast includes some of our most favourite stars, and let's be honest, we can't wait to watch them come together.

From what the teaser reveals, a team of ancient superheroes comes together to once again look after the world. And the reason for their return is a not-so-subtle nod to the Avengers: Endgame.

There may even be an attempt to recreate the famous shawarma scene!

How exactly do these ancient heroes come together, and who do they save the world from, is yet to be known. But, we are definitely excited to see this superhero team.

You can watch the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the teaser. The film is scheduled to release in November.