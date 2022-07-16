The most stunning mother-daughter duo is back with the second season of Masaba Masaba and they're all set to face a new wave of challenges coming their way.

The mother-daughter team of Neena and Masaba promise a season that will be emotionally and mentally taxing as they embark on new professional routes and deal with some new and old love angles.

With sorrow, competitiveness, and emotions being persistent in their lives, in season 2, the ladies take control of their lives once again and traverse through unfamiliar territory.

With Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera among its cast, Masaba Masaba is directed by Sonam Nair and made by Viniyard Films.

The show is slated to premiere on July 29 only on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer here.