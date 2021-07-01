Depinder Chhibber, the MasterChef contestant who won over the judges with her wonderful curriers and Indian dishes, has bid us goodbye. 

After a brilliant journey, the 'curry queen' was eliminated during the Simpsons Gap Elimination Challenge. However, she did make it to the top 10 and her food always left us in awe. 

While we're upset to watch her go, we can't wait to see what she does next. This 29-year-old pharmacist was full of surprises and we won't forget her iconic Indian dishes on the show - from Butter chicken and laccha parantha to chicken 65 and Amritsari fish

Twitter was obviously upset to watch her go:

Her exit interview is proof that this is not the end!

We hope to watch her achieve her dreams soon. This is just the beginning of her wonderful journey.