Indian cuisine is tasty. It looks great, too. But it can be really difficult and time-consuming to prepare.

When Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna appeared on the 6th season of MasterChef Australia as a guest judge, contestants had a tough time replicating his Rose Tea Smoked Chicken Tikka Masala.

Throughout the episode, we saw that the contestants were under pressure.

One, because cooking Indian dishes can be really challenging. Two, because it was an elimination challenge.

A lot of Indians responded to this video.

I am sure it wasn't easy. It doesn't seem so.

You can watch the video here.