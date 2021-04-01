When it comes to the reel world, infidelity can be a bewitching word. From gripping storylines to baffling climaxes, adultery has churned out several cult classics that have been the talk of the town for ages.

There is no doubt about the fact that movies that delve into infidelity and cheating has always fascinated filmmakers. However, there are several bizarre movies that passed off cheating as cute and funny.

1. Masti

Although, Bollywood wasn’t particularly known for its adult-comedy movies, it was this Indra Kumar directorial that changed the game. Masti revolves around three cheating husbands played by Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh, who reunite after several years. They come to the conclusion that their married lives have become stale and need a little ‘tadka’. However, everything goes haywire during the course of their infidelity when a cop enters, played by Ajay Devgn and the film turns into a dark comedy of sorts. Because cheating is equivalent to comedy, right?

2. Pati, Patni Aur Woh

In Mudassar Aziz’s Pati, Patni Aur Woh, adultery is looked at with the same old lens but presented in a brand new packaging. Bored with his mundane existence, the monotonous day-to-day life of a middle-class husband played by Kartik Aryan suddenly suddenly takes a turn when a young aspiring fashion designer from Delhi played by Ananya Pandey visits his office. Believing that his fantasies have finally come to life, he befriends the fashion designer and starts spending time with her. Infidelity much?

3. Thank You

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Thank You revolves around three men Bobby Deol, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty who set up a yacht business to have some pleasure beyond their marriage. However, their wives get a sniff of what they are up to and appoint a private detective played by Akshay Kumar to catch their husbands red-handed. Overall, the film resorts to the gracious merciful nature of wives and the general gluttony of husbands. Why sis, why?

4. Shaadi No. 1

There’s no doubt about the fact that comedy infused with adultery is a double-edged sword as it revels in cheap humour but is also dealing with a subject as serious as infidelity. David Dhawan’s Shaadi No. 1 starred Fardeen Khan, Sharman Joshi and Zayed Khan, three men who are perpetually ignored by their wives. They accept an offer from a rich businessman to seduce and betray his daughters so that they become more open to an arranged marriage. Not cool.

5. No Entry

Anees Bazmee’s No Entry revolves around a local newspaper owner played by Anil Kapoor, who has always been faithful to his wife, played by Lara Dutta, who constantly suspects him of having extra-marital affairs. Meanwhile, his married friend played by Salman Khan who time and again cheats on his doting wife, played by Esha Deol, without getting caught. Tired of listening to his moralistic pals, Salman Khan introduces Anil Kapoor to Bipasha Basu, an attractive prostitute. Nananana, NO ENTRY.

6. Biwi No. 1

This David Dhawan directorial revolves around, a simple housewife played by Karishma Kapoor who lives with her husband played by Salman Khan and two children. However, when her husband leaves her for a beautiful model, played by Sushmita Sen, she gets a glamorous makeover to grab his attention. Set in the midst of the beautiful Swiss Alps, this movie perfectly glorified adultery in its own way. *SMH*

7. Sandwich

Another adultery-based movie by Aneez Bazmee had the double-dhamaka and slapstick comedy. Revolving around a cheating husband played by Govinda, who has two wives, played by Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhary, Sandwich showcases how he juggles his time between both of them. When his two wives cross paths, his troubles increase manifold leading to complex situations. Cringe, Cringe and CRINGE!

8. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Directed by Abbas Mustan, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon was the Bollywood debut of Indian stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. In the bizarre plot where he marries three different women who live in the same building and are unaware that they have the same husband. To make the matters worse, all his wives get invited to his fourth wedding. How is that even possible?

9. Saajan Chale Sasural

Yet another infidelity-involved David Dhawan directorial, the Saajan Chale Sasural stars Govinda who presumes that his first wife played by Karishma Kapoor died in a flood and goes on marrying Tabu. When he learns that Karishma is alive, he has to juggle between his wives, keeping both his marriages a secret. Wait, what?

10. Gharwali Baharwali

This David Dhawan’s directorial revolves around Anil Kapoor realises that his wife Raveena Tandon cannot bear a child which upsets his father. Though Anil Kapoor does not want to remarry, an unfortunate incident makes him tie the knot with Rambha, a Nepali, in secrecy. How bizzare is that?

*Loyalty Left The Conversation*