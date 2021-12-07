The Matrix Resurrections is upon us. The final trailer for the Keanu Reeves movie was released last night, sending half the internet spiralling into the rabbit holes of Zion.

From the looks of it, the movie is following a cyclical pattern and will be borrowing a lot of its themes from 1999's The Matrix.

We can't see it but we are all trapped inside these strange repeating loops. But it's time for you to show us what is real.

- Morpheus

Naturally, some of the most beloved characters are being played by new actors as Lawrence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving won't be reprising their roles.

Since the release of the trailer, people have been going bats*it on Twitter over it.

Pour this into my veins. https://t.co/9YURJfwv3H — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) December 7, 2021

This is going to be the greatest movie of all time and nobody can convince me otherwise https://t.co/FkvS34LKyd — Nishanth R. (he/him) (@mistermustang) December 7, 2021

me at the start of this trailer: i am impressed with keanu’s commitment to absolutely refusing to cut his hair for any role



me 1:25 in: AAAAAA https://t.co/hIqiRdj8Un — asian and 🎄fabul-xmas🎄 (@HooiWanV) December 6, 2021

Why did I almost cry with this? Oh yeah cause they were like my second ship ever. https://t.co/lo7YhyoCd4 — Blah Blah (@DGSAFDMD) December 6, 2021

You can watch the trailer here

The movie is set to release on the 22nd of December, 2021.