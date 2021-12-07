The Matrix Resurrections is upon us. The final trailer for the Keanu Reeves movie was released last night, sending half the internet spiralling into the rabbit holes of Zion.
From the looks of it, the movie is following a cyclical pattern and will be borrowing a lot of its themes from 1999's The Matrix.
We can't see it but we are all trapped inside these strange repeating loops. But it's time for you to show us what is real.
- Morpheus
Naturally, some of the most beloved characters are being played by new actors as Lawrence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving won't be reprising their roles.
Since the release of the trailer, people have been going bats*it on Twitter over it.
Pour this into my veins. https://t.co/9YURJfwv3H— Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) December 7, 2021
This is going to be the greatest movie of all time and nobody can convince me otherwise https://t.co/FkvS34LKyd— Nishanth R. (he/him) (@mistermustang) December 7, 2021
me at the start of this trailer: i am impressed with keanu’s commitment to absolutely refusing to cut his hair for any role— asian and 🎄fabul-xmas🎄 (@HooiWanV) December 6, 2021
me 1:25 in: AAAAAA https://t.co/hIqiRdj8Un
That age old question. Red Pill or Blue Pill?#TheMatrixResurrections #TheMatrix https://t.co/7RA184WtHT— SideshowCollectibles (@collectsideshow) December 6, 2021
Why did I almost cry with this? Oh yeah cause they were like my second ship ever. https://t.co/lo7YhyoCd4— Blah Blah (@DGSAFDMD) December 6, 2021
You can watch the trailer here
The movie is set to release on the 22nd of December, 2021.