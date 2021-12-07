The Matrix Resurrections is upon us. The final trailer for the Keanu Reeves movie was released last night, sending half the internet spiralling into the rabbit holes of Zion.

Source: Bloody Disgusting

From the looks of it, the movie is following a cyclical pattern and will be borrowing a lot of its themes from 1999's The Matrix

We can't see it but we are all trapped inside these strange repeating loops. But it's time for you to show us what is real. 

                    - Morpheus

Naturally, some of the most beloved characters are being played by new actors as Lawrence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving won't be reprising their roles. 

Since the release of the trailer, people have been going bats*it on Twitter over it. 

You can watch the trailer here 

The movie is set to release on the 22nd of December, 2021. 