The Matrix Resurrections trailer has finally arrived, teleporting us back to the Matrix and reuniting us with Neo and Trinity.

The trailer reveals the first narrative elements for the highly anticipated sequel, and both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) appear to have forgotten the events of the trilogy.

Twitter can't keep calm and is already flooded with theories.

aaaand it's amazazing! — Not Your Typical Gamer (@NotTypicalG) September 9, 2021

The full trailer is 🔥🔥 — Ethan Pinch (@PinchEthan) September 9, 2021

I get it’s a character thing but the new Morpheus’s exact lines feel so off without Laurence Fishburne. Otherwise? Incredible. Probably should’ve called it Matrix Redemption — Dave (@DavieC726) September 9, 2021

I think maybe the system is trying new ways to stay in control and break the cycle? But yes this must be after the cycle resets imo — Agent087 (@ChrisPick87) September 9, 2021

Original trilogy setup that there has been many chosen ones.

Seems that reincarnation is happening between the chosen one and others.

Or they are digital versions of their dead selves — Pirate Pete 🖖 (@piratepeteshow) September 9, 2021

hmm seems like when the machines took his dead body at the end of the last film they repaired him and he started living again the only downside was being plugged back into the Matrix. — Alexandra Longden (Aqua) (@Aquadragon01) September 9, 2021

Honestly one of the best trailers of this year. Go watch it in theatres, mfs 👺 — AK | HLEra (@zscnsr) September 9, 2021

Neo skin in Fortnite? — Uzi🕷🕸 (@HeyitsmeUzi) September 9, 2021

Yeet — Fortnitegamerboii (@Fortntegamerboi) September 9, 2021

I dunno... I'm a bit meh. I think they should have left well alone personally. I'll still go see it but not holding up too much hope. — McLargeHuge (@_MclargeHuge_) September 9, 2021

Can’t fuckin wait for this movie cause the original 3 movies are fuckin amazing — Ethan Pinch (@PinchEthan) September 9, 2021

So After revolutions neos body was taken by the machines. They’ve plugged him back in the matrix and kept him there. That’s blind neo In the trailer pic.twitter.com/YN5SDGtYgW — EC2187 (@ec2187) September 9, 2021

CAN I ORDER TICKETS NOW! I NEED IT! pic.twitter.com/rXSZpB8V28 — Jackie Calloway II (@BlackGhost54) September 9, 2021

John Wick 4 : The Matrix — Om Bulba 🐸🌿 (@pocketurtle) September 9, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22. It will also be available on HBO Max in the US on the same day.