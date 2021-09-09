The Matrix Resurrections trailer has finally arrived, teleporting us back to the Matrix and reuniting us with Neo and Trinity.

The trailer reveals the first narrative elements for the highly anticipated sequel, and both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) appear to have forgotten the events of the trilogy.

Twitter can't keep calm and is already flooded with theories.

The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22. It will also be available on HBO Max in the US on the same day.