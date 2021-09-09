The Matrix Resurrections trailer has finally arrived, teleporting us back to the Matrix and reuniting us with Neo and Trinity.
The Matrix: Resurrections - Official Trailer! 😱— Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) September 9, 2021
It's actually happening! pic.twitter.com/1YShX8pE3i
The trailer reveals the first narrative elements for the highly anticipated sequel, and both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) appear to have forgotten the events of the trilogy.
Twitter can't keep calm and is already flooded with theories.
aaaand it's amazazing!— Not Your Typical Gamer (@NotTypicalG) September 9, 2021
The full trailer is 🔥🔥— Ethan Pinch (@PinchEthan) September 9, 2021
I get it’s a character thing but the new Morpheus’s exact lines feel so off without Laurence Fishburne. Otherwise? Incredible. Probably should’ve called it Matrix Redemption— Dave (@DavieC726) September 9, 2021
I think maybe the system is trying new ways to stay in control and break the cycle? But yes this must be after the cycle resets imo— Agent087 (@ChrisPick87) September 9, 2021
Original trilogy setup that there has been many chosen ones.— Pirate Pete 🖖 (@piratepeteshow) September 9, 2021
Seems that reincarnation is happening between the chosen one and others.
Or they are digital versions of their dead selves
hmm seems like when the machines took his dead body at the end of the last film they repaired him and he started living again the only downside was being plugged back into the Matrix.— Alexandra Longden (Aqua) (@Aquadragon01) September 9, 2021
Honestly one of the best trailers of this year. Go watch it in theatres, mfs 👺— AK | HLEra (@zscnsr) September 9, 2021
Neo skin in Fortnite?— Uzi🕷🕸 (@HeyitsmeUzi) September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
Sheeesh pic.twitter.com/kq4RznR4DT— Dashaynen Rach (@DashaynenR) September 9, 2021
Yeet— Fortnitegamerboii (@Fortntegamerboi) September 9, 2021
Can’t fuckin wait for this movie cause the original 3 movies are fuckin amazing— Ethan Pinch (@PinchEthan) September 9, 2021
So After revolutions neos body was taken by the machines. They’ve plugged him back in the matrix and kept him there. That’s blind neo In the trailer pic.twitter.com/YN5SDGtYgW— EC2187 (@ec2187) September 9, 2021
CAN I ORDER TICKETS NOW! I NEED IT! pic.twitter.com/rXSZpB8V28— Jackie Calloway II (@BlackGhost54) September 9, 2021
John Wick 4 : The Matrix— Om Bulba 🐸🌿 (@pocketurtle) September 9, 2021
September 9, 2021
The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22. It will also be available on HBO Max in the US on the same day.