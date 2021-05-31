Dads across the world (or maybe even across the universe, if we were to explore) have a thing where they just cross their arms and sit. It's dad body language and the person in conversation for this behaviour is Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Joey was the last person you'd imagine turning into anything even remotely close to a dad, but if the reunion episode and the resulting barrage of tweets are anything to go by, he has achieved the status. We are also sort of inclined to believe that he has a very strong father on a holiday energy, and here's proof.

Matt now would have been so good as Joey's father back then. 