Dads across the world (or maybe even across the universe, if we were to explore) have a thing where they just cross their arms and sit. It's dad body language and the person in conversation for this behaviour is Matt LeBlanc AKA Joey from F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Joey was the last person you'd imagine turning into anything even remotely close to a dad, but if the reunion episode and the resulting barrage of tweets are anything to go by, he has achieved the status. We are also sort of inclined to believe that he has a very strong father on a holiday energy, and here's proof.

Matt LeBlanc looks like the Dad on Christmas that is happy to see you open your gifts even though he doesn’t know what any of them are cos your Mum got them all pic.twitter.com/h0lM3CEqPi — Gem 🐸 (@gemmlarh) May 29, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

matt leblanc is ma da watching me opening ma christmas gift having nae clue wit ma maw got me fae them pic.twitter.com/SdOJlIN9Sy — Shaunee 🔮⚰️they/them #BLM (@ShauneeBroadley) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looking like he won the raffle at the quiz and he's after sending the grand-niece up with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc — Ciarán 🇵🇸 (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021

*touches remote to change channel after 5 hours of somehow the same black and white western, with dad clearly asleep in the chair*



"I'm watching that! I was just resting my eyes"#mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/OxOBbSjknB — Jen Keane (@zenbuffy) May 30, 2021

Very much in to Matt LeBlanc’s full transformation into “Italian dad that just wants to watch 🤌da gawd damn Yankees game🤌 in peace.” pic.twitter.com/E0GkEoJEcv — Captain Met (@orientalbleu) May 28, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looking like your dad on holiday putting up with the hotel entertainment in the evening pic.twitter.com/ZEIJz8KRZJ — Purves Grundy (@MeOhMyraBlouse) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is that one dad at every neighborhood cookout that’s just sitting there having a good time while everyone else is talking pic.twitter.com/WxYvDxDT20 — 🥗 (@jsallade29) May 30, 2021

Matt Leblanc looks like your Dad does when they buy a dog after all the kids have moved and shows you how he taught him to roll on his back. pic.twitter.com/Fk3urpLEUx — Mr.Flixx (@MrFlixx) May 30, 2021

Matt LeBlanc is everyone's Dad 2 hours after Thanksgiving dinner wondering when everyone is leaving so he can get the couch back for a nap. pic.twitter.com/wy1q5RpOCg — Mike Guiffre (@mjguff) May 30, 2021

Matt LeBlanc being the normal one again pic.twitter.com/3oieED2IEo — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 30, 2021

Matt now would have been so good as Joey's father back then.