Matthew McConaughey is not just a super talented actor, but he's extremely kind as well.

In this crisis, the Interstellar star helped out a senior facility called The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living in his hometown Texas by virtually hosting bingo via video call.

The actor and his family played the game with all the residents while maintaining a safe distance and the residents seemed quite happy about it.

The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis. It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.

After the game ended, McConaughey even answered a lot of questions from the residents where all of them wrote things on a green paper.

If this isn't the best thing then what is?