Ladies & gentlemen, you’re not ready for this. We have found yet another facade for our self-entertainment ft. Dhurandhar 🤣

The internet has already gotten one step closer to the launch of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and now there’s a new viral post circulating throughout social media that many fans are speculating about a third movie in the franchise.

The seemingly post-credit scene from Dhurandhar 2 features the same red and black color scheme that makes up both of the current installments in the Dhurandhar film series along with the title “Mayhem”, which also includes a tentative release date of June 4, 2026 and numerous fans think it indicates the potential creation of the next chapter in the story that shows how the nickname of “Dhurandhar” came into being.

Delulu found a solulu, Dhar saab, now you gotta make it trululu!

Many users on Instagram and other social media platforms are currently discussing this possible third movie in the franchise, while waiting for any sort of official announcement regarding whether or not there will be another movie added to the series.

Dhurandhar paglus, attendance bhardo.

Viral Post that Sparked Rumours

The image being passed around resembles what has previously been used as visual branding for both Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which made it believable to a large number of people. The image is also dark in nature and has been created to appear as though it could be made into one complete piece of promotional material for all three films in the franchise. The image prominently displays the word “Mayhem”, which leads some fans to believe this is indeed the title of the next installment of the series.

The post’s caption indicates that Dhurandhar 3 has been scheduled for release on 4 June 2026.

Ya to Dhar Saab humare dil ki baat jaan lete hain, ya hum Dhar Saab ki. These are the only two possible conclusions.

There has yet to be any confirmation from the filmmakers or production team of the existence of a third installment of Dhurandhar. Yes, delulu logon.

Interestingly, the original filmmaker had originally intended a single film containing the entire story; however, after nearly 4 hours of running time, the project was split into two separate films. Because the main plot split was public, this provides further speculation regarding future expansions of the main storyline.

But but…. Dhurandhar 2 is coming and how!!!!

Recently, the trailer was released like a nationwide unifying movement haha.

These things left us 😳😳😳

Trailer Dropped: Faad ke rakh diya ngl

One of the most interesting facets of the trailer is the introduction of a dual character for Ranveer Singh. Uff, Lyari king has entered the chat.

(Major missing: Akshaye Hot Khanna)

The film indicates that he will be introduced as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and it will also feature an appearance by Hamza Ali Mazari, who is the former name by which Singh’s character was referred to in the first film.

The sequel appears to explore (even more completely) the origin story for Singh’s character in the sequel, showing flashbacks of his training and events that ultimately pulled him into the criminal underground in Pakistan’s history.

Rehman Dakait shocked, Lyari new king rocked

Mera Aatish Kapooooorrrrrrr! Mera OSCARRRRRR

The death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) serves as a critical juncture in the story.

Accordingly, the trailer indicates that there is now a power vacuum in the underbelly of Lyari and multiple factions are poised to take over. One dramatic voiceover asks who will become Lyari’s king, which sets up the potential for a violent power struggle.

Amidst all of this turmoil is Ranveer Singh’s character, who appears ready to take control while also pursuing his own agenda.

A New Threat is On the Horizon

Another key takeaway from the trailer is the first look at Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Hotness has entered the chat.

Major Iqbal is described as a certain high-ranking officer in the ISI and likely the primary antagonist of the film. His history with Jaskirat will most likely not be limited to intelligence and will likely consist of a deep-rooted rivalry. WOAH.

Rampal saab looks like you will be putting the revenge in Dhurandhar:the revenge!

The film’s primary conflicts will likely be driven by the struggle between these two character antagonists.

Yalina, who you pointing gun at GURL?

The second part of the story sees a very different character in Sara Arjun’s role as Yalina to what she was in the first movie.

In the first movie, Yalina was shown to be in a romantic relationship with Hamza. However, in this trailer, Yalina is pointing a gun at Hamza, at least that’s what it looks like. (Tho redditors doubt it, look below).

The reason for this shift is a mystery from the trailer and could potentially relate to betrayal, revenge or something politically motivated.

Honsla Eendhan Badla

The first movie’s tagline was “Nazar Aur Sabr.” The second movie’s tagline is significantly more intense and aggressive: “Honsla Eendhan Badla”.

Dhar saab, dhar saab, ek hi dil hai yaaaawrrr!

There are clear differences between these two taglines and show that there was a real transition between movies, and god we are pumped.

The first movie had an emphasis on patience and strategy; whereas the second movie is focused on bravery, anger, and revenge.

This is the only revenge that will be better than the “Sattu nahi, sir. Ek IAS officer ko naam leke bulaati hain aap?” Yes, we are reel paglus.