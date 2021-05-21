You know what? Once and for all, let me just say it out loud. We desis are the real trendsetter. You ask why?

Well, we may not realize it while doing it but some of the things that we do, firangs love it out there. Be it turmeric lattes and now the latest addition to the list- stainless steel utensils.

Recently, Mayim Bialik who played Amy Farah Fowler in the Big Bang Theory took to Facebook to share her switch from plastic utensils to stainless steel ones.

In her post, she mentioned that just like a hippie she was looking for a better and safer option and that's how she landed up finding what we call 'bartans.'

Needless to say, this was enough to spark a reaction out of desi netizens who, since the post was made, have flooded her comment section and more.

New fad there. Our hostel wale utensils. pic.twitter.com/4uFKrIGVe8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 20, 2021

Ha ha :)

Not just hostel, majority of the indian families still prefer stainless steel utensils in their kitchen. — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) May 20, 2021

Wait till they discover bronze & brass utensils — AJ (@marketkaSafar) May 20, 2021

I bet firangs will now 'discover' jet spray and make it a trend.