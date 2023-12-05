Animal has shaken the entire internet with its gruesome characters and while the visuals were too violent (and needless), the background score, Arjan Vailly, has become quite famous amongst the audience.

This track is crafted on the resonant notes of Dhadi-Vaar music, a genre rooted in the Sikh tradition and historically employed as a war song to kindle courage amidst conflicts with the Mughals.

Hari Singh, renowned as the commander-in-chief of the Sikh Khalsa Fauj in the 18th century, led the formidable army of the Sikh Empire. As multiple popular stories suggest, he single-handedly killed a tiger that had attacked him and his horse, using only a dagger and a shield, which earned him the ‘Baagh Maar’ title.

The song delves into the narrative of his son, Arjan Singh Nalva, also known as Arjan Vailly, hailing from the village of Kaunke, present-day Punjab’s Ludhiana. He carried forward the legacy of courage established by his father and contested against the British, following the demise of his father.

Hence, the song serves as a tribute to the unbeatable spirit of the Nalwa family and their heroic contributions.

Now that we know the brave tale behind this war track, let’s check the meaning behind it, shall we?

Arjan Vailly Ne

The rowdy Arjun!

Ho Khade Vich Dang Khadke, Chak Oye!

In the arena, there is a lathi charge going on! Get it!

Ho Khade Vich Dang Khadke, Othe Ho Gayi Ladayi Bhari,

Due to a fight in the crowd, there is a lathi charge in the arena.

Arjan Vailly Ne,

Arjun, the troublemaker!

Oh Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Takue Gandase Chhaviyan, Teri Oye,

Tabar (axe), Gandasi (axe) and daggers. Oh, you!

Takue Gandase Chaviyan, Kehnde Khadak Payian Kirpana,

Tabar (axe), Gandasi (axe), daggers and swords were used they say.

Vi Sana Wangu Jatt Bhirhde,

The Jatts are fighting like a pack of bulls.

Oh Sana Wangu Jatt Bhirhde, Sakhi Sukh Na Disse Bhagwana,

There is no sign of peace as the Jatts battle like bulls.

O Leero Leer Ho Jaugi,

It would be ripped apart.

O Leero Leer Ho Jaugi, Kehnde Bachno Di Phulkari,

They fear Bachno’s embroidered dupatta will be ripped to shreds during the clash.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

Khundiyan De Singh Fass Gaye, Ve Koi Nitroo Vadenve Khani,

Only a worthy opponent would prevail in this fight of genuine opponents.

Dharti Te Khoon Dulleya Ve, Jivein Tidke Ghade Chon Pani,

Blood is poured on the ground like water from a broken pot.

O Sheran Wangu Yar Khad Gaye,

They stood tall like lions.

O Sheran Wangu Yar Khad Gaye, Vailly Nal Si Jinna De Yari,

They loomed like lions whose courageous allies stood beside them.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

In his wild manner, Arjun axed his rival after tying his feet together.

Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya,

The news got out everywhere.

O Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya, Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

When he struck with his foes’ hands bound, news traveled quickly.

O Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

When he struck with his foes’ hands bound and tied.

O Chare Pase Raula Pai Gaya, Jadon Mareya Gandasa Hath Jodke,

The news got out everywhere when he struck with his opponent’s hands bound.

Khoon De Tarale Chalde, Thalle Sutt Le Haan Dhauna Nu Marod’ke,

The blood pours out like a waterfall. Arjun grabs his opponents’ necks and throws them to the ground.

Sher Jeha Rohb Jatt Da,

His authority is comparable to that of a lion.

Sher Jeha Rohb Jatt Da, Vi Thalle Rakhda Police Sarkari,

His authority resembles that of a lion. He has local law enforcement in his back pocket.

Arjan Vailly Ne O Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari,

The rowdy Arjun tied his feet together and hit his opponent with an axe.

You can listen to the track here:

Barring the picturization, the song is an absolute banger!