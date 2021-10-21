Netflix's latest film, Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani is set in Madurai, with two leads who do not speak Tamil. But that's not the only question we have about Dharmatic's new film, the trailer of which has left Tamils unimpressed to say the least.

We are introduced to a couple who have an arranged marriage, are in love with each other but due to their ambitions have to stay apart in different cities. Sadly, the 'long distance' that this movies tries to establish is from Madurai to Bengaluru - a 1 hour 20 minutes flight.

If you think "Meenakshi Sundareshwar" represent Tamilians then you are biggest fool on this earth. It neither represent Madurai nor Tamil culture nor Tamilnadu. Haha . Don't create false narratives @netflix — Siragadikkum Maduraikkaran🖤❤️💙 (@DravidaSiragu) October 21, 2021

meenakshi sundareshwar?? why didn't they use a tamil actress? or atleast a south indian actress? wtf? — neha 🦩 (@ne_haechan) October 20, 2021

Don't even get us started on the exaggerated Rajnikanth fandom scenes that have been done and dusted. And the fact that the woman only wears sarees everywhere she goes - we are better than this stereotype in 2021.

Less than 10 seconds into the video and I already know they did not do any research. #MeenakshiSundareshwar pic.twitter.com/EMK3ENe4o4 — The_Muffin_Man (@Muff34845172Man) October 21, 2021

The film is slated to release on Netflix on the 5th of November.





