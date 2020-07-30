Abhishek Singh is an IAS officer and the Deputy Commissioner of New Delhi. And, he is also the actor in the video of B Praak's latest single, Dil Tod Ke.

The video, which was primarily shot in Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh, has already crossed 44 million views in two weeks and made him the new crowd favourite.

It has been a lifelong memorable experience. The people of NE are indeed very simple, warm and affectionate. Lot to learn from them. Grateful 🙏 https://t.co/zreOdGzeD3 — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishek_asitis) July 28, 2020

The star of the music video, Abhishek Singh had never thought of becoming an actor. But a brief stint in a short film caught him the attention of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who decided to cast him as an IAS officer in the sequel for Delhi Crime.

The first season of Delhi Crime starred Shefali Shah in the lead role and was an instant hit with the audience. And now it looks like there's more than just the story to look out for, in season 2.