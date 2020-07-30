Abhishek Singh is an IAS officer and the Deputy Commissioner of New Delhi. And, he is also the actor in the video of B Praak's latest single, Dil Tod Ke.
It’s been 5 years since I first walked the corridors of power of Delhi and joined as Deputy Commissioner. Time literally flew by in a jiffy. Memories are a beautiful way of life etching people and moments. It is always a delight to walk down the memory lane and revisit old chapters! While I write new ones, these beautiful ones are getting stored for better days 😊💖 #throwback #beautifulmemories #corridorsofpower #moments #iforindians
The video, which was primarily shot in Meghalaya & Arunachal Pradesh, has already crossed 44 million views in two weeks and made him the new crowd favourite.
The star of the music video, Abhishek Singh had never thought of becoming an actor. But a brief stint in a short film caught him the attention of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who decided to cast him as an IAS officer in the sequel for Delhi Crime.
The first season of Delhi Crime starred Shefali Shah in the lead role and was an instant hit with the audience. And now it looks like there's more than just the story to look out for, in season 2.