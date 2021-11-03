Have you ever wondered how much goes into shooting elaborate commercials? Well, one aspect of it that we never considered is a body and hand double.

Reddit can't stop talking about this 'Alternate Alia' who is actually Alia Bhatt's hand model and body double. She goes to shoots, gets her hair and makeup done, wears the same clothes, and takes the shots that Alia cannot.

Krupali shared behind-the-scenes videos and pictures in full costume, looking like a carbon copy of Alia Bhatt.

Here are some of her BTS videos & pictures:

She has been a part of ads for brands like Manyavar, Flipkart, Sunfeast and Samsung.

We'll look out for her in the next advertisement for sure!