Mumbai-based music composer Yashraj Mukhate who gave us gems like Kya karoon and Tommy is back again with the Pakistani viral trend that has gained momentum in India after his mash-up.

The girl in the video says, "Yeh humari car hai, Yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai." Obviously, Yashraj turned it into an exceptionally catchy song.

The girl seen in the video is a famous Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer, fondly called Geena.

Contrary to popular belief, Geena was being quite sarcastic about the accent she used.

She hails from Peshawar and resides in Islamabad, and was ridiculing 'burgers' in the video.

Not actual burgers (who would dare), but a class of elite, rich Pakistanis who are oblivious to the problems of an average person, have a British/ American accent for no reason and refuse to acknowledge their mother-tongue.

She is clearly in love with Yashraj's version of her video just as we are and even recreated it!

Dananeer’s Instagram post has already crossed 2 million views and become a social media favourite reference point. While the memes are galore, we're just in awe of Dananeer for nailing the global 'pawri' people so perfectly.