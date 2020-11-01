Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old from Mizoram has over 77.9K subscribers on her YouTube channel and the numbers are still growing. All because of her adorable version of the national song Vande Mataram which has made her an internet sensation overnight.

It all began when the Chief Minister of Mizoram shared a video of the girl singing and the internet fell in love. She was retweeted by Prime Minister Modi as well, who called her "Adorable and admirable!"

Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing

Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020

Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020

A.R Rahman, who sang his blockbuster version of Vande Mataram in 1997 was also in awe of Esther.

When you are showered with cuteness and love 😊🌹Esther (4 years) https://t.co/AgCjcLXfov via @YouTube — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 30, 2020

The video has almost 6 Lakh views and Twitter is all praises:

Admirable rendition by Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram. Vande Matram. pic.twitter.com/5v7VYSJZ8w — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) November 1, 2020

Watch the full video here:

Adorable Esther Hnamte ❤️And need I say I get goosebumps every time I listen to Vande Mataram 🇮🇳 https://t.co/7p42xFXAHG — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 1, 2020

The cutest and most beautiful rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam

From #Mizoram @ZoramthangaCM @arrahman

Maa Tujhe Salaam Vande Mataram - Esther Hnamte (4 years) https://t.co/2cMdDW89iU via @YouTube — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 1, 2020

In the picturesque land of #Mizoram, lives a 4 year old singing sensation Esther Hnamte. who is winning hearts with her beautiful rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by @arrahman.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳@MAJORshailendra @kayjay34350 @bcchristopher @FlagsOfHonour @Soldier_forlife @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uFNL0JqrMi — Indian Army 🇮🇳 (@kailash4nation) October 31, 2020

Can't wait to see what more Esther has in store for her fans.