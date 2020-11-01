Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old from Mizoram has over 77.9K subscribers on her YouTube channel and the numbers are still growing. All because of her adorable version of the national song Vande Mataram which has made her an internet sensation overnight.

It all began when the Chief Minister of Mizoram shared a video of the girl singing and the internet fell in love. She was retweeted by Prime Minister Modi as well, who called her "Adorable and admirable!"

A.R Rahman, who sang his blockbuster version of Vande Mataram in 1997 was also in awe of Esther. 

The video has almost 6 Lakh views and Twitter is all praises:

The video has almost 6 Lakh views and Twitter still can't get over how cute and talented she is:

Watch the full video here:

Watch the full video here:

Can't wait to see what more Esther has in store for her fans. 