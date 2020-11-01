Esther Hnamte, a 4-year-old from Mizoram has over 77.9K subscribers on her YouTube channel and the numbers are still growing. All because of her adorable version of the national song Vande Mataram which has made her an internet sensation overnight.
It all began when the Chief Minister of Mizoram shared a video of the girl singing and the internet fell in love. She was retweeted by Prime Minister Modi as well, who called her "Adorable and admirable!"
Mesmerizing Esther Hnamte, a 4-years-old kid from Lunglei, Mizoram singing— Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 30, 2020
Maa Tujhe Salaam; Vande Mataram https://t.co/at40H8j3zv pic.twitter.com/O1Nq2LxACK
Adorable and admirable! Proud of Esther Hnamte for this rendition. https://t.co/wQjiK3NOY0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2020
A.R Rahman, who sang his blockbuster version of Vande Mataram in 1997 was also in awe of Esther.
When you are showered with cuteness and love 😊🌹Esther (4 years) https://t.co/AgCjcLXfov via @YouTube— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) October 30, 2020
The video has almost 6 Lakh views and Twitter is all praises:
Watch the full video here:
The cutest and most beautiful rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 1, 2020
From #Mizoram @ZoramthangaCM @arrahman
Maa Tujhe Salaam Vande Mataram - Esther Hnamte (4 years) https://t.co/2cMdDW89iU via @YouTube
In the picturesque land of #Mizoram, lives a 4 year old singing sensation Esther Hnamte. who is winning hearts with her beautiful rendition of Maa Tujhe Salaam by @arrahman.— Indian Army 🇮🇳 (@kailash4nation) October 31, 2020
Jai Hind 🇮🇳@MAJORshailendra @kayjay34350 @bcchristopher @FlagsOfHonour @Soldier_forlife @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/uFNL0JqrMi
Can't wait to see what more Esther has in store for her fans.