Sometimes, truth really is stranger and darker than fiction. Aliya Fakhri, the sister of Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, has been making headlines, not for her connections to the film industry, but for her alleged involvement in a horrifying arson case in Queens, New York.

According to reports, the 43-year-old is accused of setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s garage, an act that tragically killed two people and has led to her indictment on multiple counts of murder and arson.

The fire, which occurred on November 2, claimed the lives of Edward Jacobs, her ex-boyfriend, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne. Prosecutors allege that Aliya, enraged by Jacobs’ rejection, set the blaze after shouting, “You’re all going to die today.” Both victims succumbed to smoke inhalation and thermal injuries in what the Queens District Attorney described as a “malicious and tragic act.”

A Disturbing Chain of Events

According to court documents, Aliya arrived at the garage early in the morning and deliberately started the fire while Jacobs was asleep. Anastasia tried to save him, but neither made it out alive. Jacobs’ mother, Janet, claimed her son had been trying to distance himself from Aliya for over a year, but she allegedly refused to accept the breakup.

On the other hand, Aliya’s mother has come forward in her defense, expressing disbelief at the accusations. She also revealed that Aliya struggled with opioid addiction after a dental mishap, which she believes could have impacted her behavior.

Who Is Aliya Fakhri?

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Aliya comes from a multicultural background. Her father, Mohammed Fakhri, was Pakistani, and her mother, Marie, is of Czech descent. Despite her famous sibling, Aliya’s life has taken a vastly different trajectory, culminating in this grim case.

Currently held at Rikers Island, Aliya has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, she could face life in prison. Meanwhile, her next court hearing is set for December 9.

This case has not only shocked those close to the Fakhri family but also ignited discussions about the impact of addiction, unprocessed grief, and mental health.

While the legal proceedings unfold, the world watches this tragic and complex story with bated breath.