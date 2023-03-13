Naatu Naatu made the whole world roar and how! It brought home the Oscars for Best Original Song and became the first song ever from an Indian movie to do so. From Deepika Padukone announcing the special performance for Naatu Naatu to the performance itself to the goosebump moment when it won the Oscar to Chandrabose’s speech, everything, and I mean everything about Naatu Naatu at the Oscars was absolutely breathtaking. But wait, who were the two Indian singers singing Naatu Naatu on the Oscar Stage?

Well, if you were also charmed by the entire series of events and were wondering who the two Indian singers performing at the Oscars were, then let your girl help you out.

The performance that received a standing ovation at the Oscars was led by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Who is Rahul Sipligunj?

Rahul Sipligunj rose to prominence through his independent songs on YouTube. He is known for his Telangana Telugu or Hyderabad Telugu songs and has sung in over 50 Telugu-language films. He was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 3, the Telugu-language version of Bigg Boss.

In the West, he is best known for his work with M.M. Keeravani on the soundtrack for RRR. So, it was pretty obvious for him to perform on the Oscars stage, wasn’t it?

Before his big day at the Oscars, he posted a tweet asking for everyone’s blessings. And considering the standing ovation that the performance got, it’s safe to say that blessings he received.

Today it’s going to be my big dayyyyyy! Bless me guyzzz ❤️❤️❤️ love you all 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/FgHPogCDJV — Rahul Sipligunj (@Rahulsipligunj) March 12, 2023

Who is Kaala Bhairava?

Kaala Bhairava predominantly works in Telugu cinema but has also sung songs in Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. He rose to prominence with his songs in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He is M. M. Keeravani's son. He worked on the smashing hit Naatu Naatu with his father, which gave him the much-deserved fame in the West. He is also a distant relative of S. S. Rajamouli.

Talking about what makes the song so award-worthy, Kaala said, “One of the main reasons is that the song is rooted in its nativity. This is also the most beautiful part of the Oscars as well. People from all over the world come together and represent their culture, and their art for and being appreciated by other communities.”

After Naatu Naatu‘s win at the Oscars, he tweeted “We did it,” and congratulations started pouring in.

WE DID IT. — Kaala Bhairava (@kaalabhairava7) March 13, 2023