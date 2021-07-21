Ever since the first trailer of period drama Bhuj: The Pride Of India was released across the country, everyone has been talking about the movie's fierce dialogues and gripping storyline.

Featuring Rahuul Chwudhary as the IAF officer Virag Patel, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.



Although Rahuul Chwudhary has been a part of the industry for four years, he originally served in the Indian army for five long years.



He has performed brilliantly in movies like Dosti Zindabad, A Daughter’s Tale Pankh and Main Khudiram Bose Hun.

He also starred in a song called Aa Mile Udd Chale from the short movie Aayat directed by Khush Thakur.

Originally hailing from Ghaziabad, he is happily married to Honey Kumar Chwudhary.

Needless to say, he is a hero in real and reel life.

From a dedicated soldier to starring in a movie with A-list celebs, he is nothing but a true example of how hard work pays off.