Savji Dholakia, the Diamond man of India holds a business philosophy which may be just as precious as the diamonds he yields (if not more).

Savji Dholakia leads Hari Krishna Exports, one of India’s leading diamond exporters. From childhood days spent in Dudhala to finally this, his journey is no ordinary one, and he did not intend it to be.

A young lad, Savji Dholakia, passed his first years in Dudhala, a humble spot within Amreli district, Gujarat. When age brought him near twelve or thirteen, schoolrooms lost their hold and they could not keep him seated. Carrying only scraps of fabric holding ₹12 to ₹20, steps took him westward, toward Surat. Kinship pulled him directly into a room where uncut stones touched spinning edges beneath weak bulbs.

From 1991 onward, Hari Krishna Exports began taking shape through his direction and over time, expansion emerged via wider activities, coupled with stronger export channels. The rest, as they say, is history. Are you ready to feel inspired?

As revealed by a Curly Tales interview, one early morning, Savji Dholikia took charge of training every worker himself and as weeks passed, effort and capital fed into developing skilled staff capable of refining processes and leading groups. But still, larger firms later lured those same people with higher salaries, as usually happens.

Instead of matching competitors’ wages or keeping employees with urgent promises, Savji Dholakia changed his leadership style. He increased pay significantly, linked directly to clear results. In some positions, income reached ₹1 lakh per month, a rare figure at the time in diamond trade networks.

The Giftings Which Caught The World’s Attention!

During 2011, the world looked towards Savji Dholakia after generous Diwali payments reached employees, and yes, they never turned away. Because such is the aura of this man!

In 2015, vehicles were given to employees by Hari Krishna Exports, four hundred ninety-one in total, alongside two hundred homes, distributed under a structured reward system. They wrre given awards based on performance, although loyalty and time spent working played roles in the decision too. Decisions emerged from measurable outcomes rather than just arbitrary choices.

Another milestone emerged once Dholakia announced vehicle distribution under a reward initiative for 600 employees! Mere ko toh aisa dhak dhak horela hai baba. Starting from a pool of 1,500 qualifying candidates, half eventually received cars and while that group gained transportation benefits, the other 900 opted instead for financial stability via fixed deposits. These savings tools offered long-term security without immediate material gain and by choosing deposit accounts, many prioritized steady growth.

From time to time, ceremonies hosted by the company included award presentations, signaling appreciation. In one instance, held in New Delhi, vehicle keys were handed out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select employees; after that moment, others joined remotely through an online speech.

Beyond Cars: Homes, Jewelry and Financial Security

As Curly Tales' interview revealed, not just limited to cars, Dholakia reshaped how rewards were assigned, as when employees already owned vehicles, alternatives like homes or decorative items for the wife took their place.

At times, jewelry was given straight to spouses, acknowledging contributions beyond the individual worker. He issued fixed deposit certificates; meanwhile, individuals favoring financial instruments over physical assets became recipients. Gradually, safety took shape in their organisation as balances increased, while discipline aligned with design in silence.

People First Beyond Leadership

A single idea shapes Savji Dholakia’s view that worth forms through human effort. He is a man of not only his words, but of a greater world view. While the diamonds appear as finished items, they take form because individuals at their company craft them so lovingly and oh-so-elegantly.

Credit belongs solely to those driving advancement forward and progress is visible wherever skill development is combined with respect.

But genuinely, he is a big believer that power comes less from minerals than from consistent labor.

In his eyes, generosity acts not so much as a gift but as an investment aimed at future benefit and when recognition reaches those who labor, dedication frequently grows, steering effort into collective advancement.

So he does not work with rigid profit-focused systems, his approach takes another route altogether. Instead of chasing quick gains via spending cuts, money moves into employee support and results-based programs! He is a people's man, and that's why he stands so strong today. Those people become his strength and over time, they become family. He also revealed in a Curly Tales interview that commitment strengthens amongst employees and departures become less and less frequent.

Scale And Success

From India, Hari Krishna Exports ranks within the leading diamond exporters and across continents, its presence grows without reliance on volume alone. Steady output emerges through disciplined production methods here and trust in overseas markets forms slowly, built on timing and detail. But yeah, the key is that craftsmanship matters most where expectations never waver.

Figures reveal how broad Dholakia’s efforts have been,

491 cars and 200 flats distributed in 2015

Among later efforts, 600 vehicles entered service. This move followed a strategy focused on keeping existing users. Retention appeared central to the rollout’s intent and through gradual steps, deployment took place across locations. Customer continuity shaped the foundation of the plan and in all stages, all units became operational.

Of the working population, 1,500 satisfy conditions set through structured reward systems.

Fewer than a thousand workers selecting secured savings notes.

Annual turnover exceeding ₹15,000 crore

