Netflix's latest reality TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives follows four women as they constantly find themselves caught up in drama. The show features ultra-rich Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, with cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday.

If you've found yourself hooked onto the show, here is everything you need to know about these fabulous Bollywood wives:

1. Who is Maheep Kapoor?

The jewellery designer runs her own brand and takes immense pride in being a hands on mom. She is married to actor and film producer, Sanjay Kapoor and they have two children together - Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor. The actor and her tied the knot in 1997, prior to which Maheep Kapoor was a model and actor. She rose to fame with her appearance in Ila Arun’s 1994 hit album ‘Nigodi Kasi Jawani Hai’.

She was supposed to make her film debut opposite Raaj Kumar's son, Panini Raajkumar but didn't go through with it once she tied the knot. She is possibly the most connected in the industry as actors Mohit Marwah, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and film producer Rhea Kapoor are her niece and nephews.

2. Who is Neelam Kothari Soni?

Neelam is an 80s actor and has been seen in successful films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Agneepath (1990), Hatya (1988) and Farz Ki Jung (1989). Her most successful on-screen pairing was opposite Govinda in Love 86.

Now, Neelam is an entrepreneur and runs her own fine jewellery business. She is married to actor, writer and director, Sameer Soni. They tied the knot in 2011, years after the Neelam separated from her first husband, Rishi Sethia. Sameer and Neelam adopted a baby girl, Ahana in 2013.

3. Who is Seema Sachdev Khan?

Seema Khan is a fashion designer and stylist, married to actor, director and producer, Sohail Khan. They have two sons together, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. She owns a label by her name in Bandra, Mumbai. She is also the niece of Bhavana's husband, Chunky Pandey. Her brother, Bunty Sachdev owns a celebrity management agency and is the rumored boyfriend of actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Suhail and Seema tied the knot the day his directorial debut, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya released on March 27, 1998. There have been rumours of her and Suhail's separation, however the two continue to have a good relationship despite living separately.

4. Who is Bhavana Pandey?

Bhavana is married to actor Chunky Pandey and mother to the latest star kid on the block, Ananya Panday. She is an Indian Costume Designer and also has a fashion brand named LoveGen.

Bhavana and Chunky tied the knot on 17 January, 1998 and have two daughter together, Ananya and Rysa Pandey.

You can watch the show on Netflix.