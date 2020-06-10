Almost all of us have heard the PSA on Coronavirus, shared as a caller tune, that lists the basic dos and don'ts to avoid Covid-19 infection.

Well, the voice that has now become the first thing you hear when you talk to someone on the phone, actually belongs to voiceover artist Jasleen Bhalla.

Bhalla, who was previously a sports journalist, has been a voiceover artist for 10 years now.

In an interview with NDTV, she spoke about how she was approached by a producer to record a message for the Health Ministry, but she had no idea that it would be played before every call.

She'd assumed the PSA would be taken off after 10 days, but to date, it continues to play every time a call is made. And, for her, it is an 'out-of-body' experience to listen to her own voice.

You're trying to make a call, and you know it's your voice. And you know it's going to go on for 30 seconds. And it's my own voice going on, telling me, 'wash your hands, wear a mask and sanitizer.'

She also acknowledged that while it may get irritating at times, it is important for this message to reach the audience.

You can see the complete interview here:

All images are screenshots from the interview, unless specified otherwise.