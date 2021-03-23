Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah went on-air, people have been talking about it.

The tell-all interview will now be broadcast in India this Sunday, March 28.

The conversation will air on Colors Infinity TV at 8 PM and can be watched on Voot Select.

During the 2-hour long interview, Oprah Winfrey spoke to Meghan on wide-ranging topics, including her life as a royal, marriage to Prince Harry, motherhood, philanthropic work, and how she handles life under intense public pressure.

Prince Harry also joined in the conversation and talked about his relationship with Prince Charles and the couple's future plans.

The original interview was telecast in other countries on 7th March and has went viral since then.