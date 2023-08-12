For the ones who have grown up watching remixes of old gems in the 90s and early 2000s, know that it was an era of great music videos. Yes, the period that we continue to remember till date. I am talking about tracks like Kanta Laga, Chadhti Jawani, Roop Tera Mastana, Aaja Piya, and more. One such song was UMI10’s hit song, Kaliyon Ka Chaman featuring Meghna Naidu. Remember? Here’s your cue.

Source: YouTube

Kaliyon Ka Chaman was way ahead of its time in portraying women’s sexuality back then. Harry Anand’s track had foot-tapping beats and visually-appealing aesthetics, be it her costumes, her moves or the set design. It was a sensual version of Thoda Resham Lagta Hai, the original track sung by legendary late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar in the 1981 film Jyoti.

Years later, Meghna Naidu has recalled how she received flak for featuring in the 2002 music video back then.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the actress recalled how people would shame her for what she wore and how she danced in the iconic remixed track.

Source: Siddharth Kanan

Naidu further shared that her parents stood by her like a rock during the backlash. Talking about their support, the actress said that her mom and dad would fight back saying there is nothing wrong with her work.

Source: Siddharth Kanan

We totally agree to her parents. It was just her job. And she aced it and how.

Watch the song to relive the iconic remix, Kaliyon Ka Chaman here.

Kaliyon Ka Chaman was truly way ahead of its time. What do you say?