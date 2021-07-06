The country witnessed yet another tough year of loss and tragedy due to the pandemic and had been pushed into lockdown.

But as soon as the lockdown lifted, people started flooding tourist spots, including Manali like never before. 

Recently, Manali experienced a huge footfall of visitors, alarming the whole country. 

This comes at a time when the third wave of coronavirus is being speculated to hit us by August this year itself. 

Needless to say, this was enough to start a meme riot on Twitter. 

This just goes on to show that COVID-19 might just stay with us for a while. Ah, when are we going to learn? 