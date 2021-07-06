The country witnessed yet another tough year of loss and tragedy due to the pandemic and had been pushed into lockdown.
But as soon as the lockdown lifted, people started flooding tourist spots, including Manali like never before.
No room in hospital to no room in hotels in just few days.#manali pic.twitter.com/ImtNtmwpse— Ashat Qazi (@QaziAshat) July 5, 2021
Recently, Manali experienced a huge footfall of visitors, alarming the whole country.
This comes at a time when the third wave of coronavirus is being speculated to hit us by August this year itself.
#ICYMI | An #SBI research report on Monday predicted that India may witness the #thirdwave of COVID-19 from August 2021 and peak in September, according to several media reports.https://t.co/tdaokOO3uB— Firstpost (@firstpost) July 6, 2021
Needless to say, this was enough to start a meme riot on Twitter.
People visiting Manali right now: pic.twitter.com/BFqgfhIMYs— Raman Chhabra (@RamanChhabra341) July 5, 2021
Different Covid Variants gathering in #Manali like - pic.twitter.com/8Xd2aXRCi0— g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) July 4, 2021
Coronavirus looking at the gatherings at Manali be like:#3rdWave #Manali pic.twitter.com/dH11HBsc6X— Nikhil Chandra (@_millennialmonk) July 5, 2021
Third Wave Covid-19 Virus after receiving invitation from #Manali#COVID19 #Manali #3rdWave pic.twitter.com/hdgiJduQSi— VIDHI 🦄 (@VidhiBhatia7) July 5, 2021
#Manali— RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 4, 2021
🔼Manali in lockdown with less population
🔽Manali after lockdown pic.twitter.com/CUmWp5E8dL
#3rdWave #manali— काफिर - ए - हिन्द (@cs538345) July 5, 2021
Meanwhile me who waiting to end of this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KxOUcd0OMe
Corona #3rdWave after seeing huge crowd in #Manali :- pic.twitter.com/HNsGWAsk2e— Abhesive (@Abhesive) July 5, 2021
#3rdWave— Parimal Srivastava (@iamvishwaranjan) July 5, 2021
After seeing a huge crowd of people in #Manali, #Coronavirus is like .. pic.twitter.com/sYoBLMWmE8
#3rdWave#manali— Biswajit Behera (@Biswa__jit_) July 5, 2021
Coronavirus looking at the gatherings at Manali be like: pic.twitter.com/F28jhXFxzf
#3rdWave— UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) July 5, 2021
People travelling to #Manali be like: pic.twitter.com/Mg4Q0qB4fB
Govt. : 3rd Wave will come soon— Akshay Sharma (@AkshayS52527990) July 5, 2021
People: Why soon... Mereko abhijjj k abhi maangta hai.... #ThirdWave #manali #Delta pic.twitter.com/pGVrnf8sD5
Meanwhile, #3rdWave watching people enjoying the vacations at #Manali— Abhishek batham (@abhishekkbatham) July 5, 2021
be like - pic.twitter.com/GYEGLZZwSZ
Meanwhile in India.. #3rdWave or #Manali pic.twitter.com/n6EUE9goOs— BOB (The Builder) (@ManofGratitude) July 5, 2021
Coronavirus could be playing Pokemon Go with people in #Manali. pic.twitter.com/D579D3spLL— Shadab Akhtar Rabbani (@shadabarabbani) July 5, 2021
This just goes on to show that COVID-19 might just stay with us for a while. Ah, when are we going to learn?