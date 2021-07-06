The country witnessed yet another tough year of loss and tragedy due to the pandemic and had been pushed into lockdown.



But as soon as the lockdown lifted, people started flooding tourist spots, including Manali like never before.

No room in hospital to no room in hotels in just few days.#manali pic.twitter.com/ImtNtmwpse — Ashat Qazi (@QaziAshat) July 5, 2021

Recently, Manali experienced a huge footfall of visitors, alarming the whole country.



This comes at a time when the third wave of coronavirus is being speculated to hit us by August this year itself.

#ICYMI | An #SBI research report on Monday predicted that India may witness the #thirdwave of COVID-19 from August 2021 and peak in September, according to several media reports.https://t.co/tdaokOO3uB — Firstpost (@firstpost) July 6, 2021

Needless to say, this was enough to start a meme riot on Twitter.

People visiting Manali right now: pic.twitter.com/BFqgfhIMYs — Raman Chhabra (@RamanChhabra341) July 5, 2021

#Manali

🔼Manali in lockdown with less population

🔽Manali after lockdown pic.twitter.com/CUmWp5E8dL — RAHUL (@_jain_sahab__) July 4, 2021

Coronavirus could be playing Pokemon Go with people in #Manali. pic.twitter.com/D579D3spLL — Shadab Akhtar Rabbani (@shadabarabbani) July 5, 2021

This just goes on to show that COVID-19 might just stay with us for a while. Ah, when are we going to learn?