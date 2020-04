Of all the TV shows that have returned on Doordarshan amid this lockdown, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is my favourite. And now when I'm getting all the time to watch the show again I couldn't resist making these memes.

It was an epic show at that time and still is. Wanna see how? These memes will explain it all, but please take them with a pinch of salt.

Design Credits: Aprajita Mishra