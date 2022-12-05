The thing about good movies, is that their posters almost always leave an impression on your mind. And when it comes to Bollywood, I think it’s safe to say that the film posters are usually quite colorful or full of flavor. So, we thought of compiling the most memorable Bollywood film posters that have come our way.

Credit: Giphy

Here, scroll through and enjoy yourself.

1. Baazigar

A 1993 release, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. And as we all know, the film’s songs went on to become some of the greatest of the 90s.

Credit: Indian Film History

2. Angoor

Angoor (1982) is a classic when it comes to good comedy movies. So, it would be unfair to not include its quirky poster in this list!

Credit: IMDb

3. Mother India

Starring Nargis, Sunil Dutt, Rajendra Kumar and Raaj Kumar, Mother India released in 1957 and is exemplary when it comes to portraying an interesting female character and mother-hood. Evidently, its poster is just as iconic!

Credit: IMDb

4. Andaz Apna Apna

If you’ve not watched Andaz Apna Apna, then I’m afraid that I’ll be judging your sense of humor. This is one of the first few movies that was intentionally, what I like to call “Chaotic funny.”

Credit: Flipkart

5. Devdas

Devdas released in 2002, and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. It is one of the most stunning Sanjay Leela Bhansali films to have been created and, the poster is undoubtedly a reflection of that.

Credit: IMDb

6. Mughal-E-Azam

One of the most epic movies to exist, Mughal-E-Azam (1960) not only gave us some wonderful cinematography to watch but a beautiful poster to remember it by.

Credit: Ebay

7. Deewar

Deewar (1975) was such a huge hit that eventually, as you can see, the posters began mentioning how many Filmfare awards it won! If that’s not iconic, then I don’t know what is?

Credit: The Tellenge Store

8. Sholay

The Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar starrer, Sholay (1975) doesn’t really need an explanation, at least not for how successful it was as a film. So, the poster, which includes the font in which the title of the movie was created is absolutely a must for this list.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

9. Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein‘s (2000) songs, styling and picturization made it one of the biggest defining factors of the pop-culture at the time it released. And so, the poster reminds us of just that!

Credit: Pinterest

10. Lagaan

The Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh starrer released in 2001, and it definitely won many hearts over once it came out. The poster is, of course, just as intense and interesting as the movie itself.

Credit: Amazon

11. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Of course they had to put Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in this emblematic pose for DDLJ‘s (1995) poster. Because, what a way to give life to the title of the movie!

Credit: Cine Material

12. Hera Pheri

Another “Chaotic funny,” movie Hera Pheri (2000) is a defining movie from every millennial’s childhood. The humor, the dialogues, the screenplay, everything was a *chef’s kiss*.

Credit: IMDb

13. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Just like the dynamic between Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Nisha (Karisma Kapoor), Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s (1997) poster is also full of intensity and passion.

Credit: IMDb

14. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho released in 2003 and left us all low-key traumatized and missing Aman Mathur forever. So, the poster, whether we saw it on DVD covers or on the internet, is obviously symbolic of the film’s greatness.

Credit: IMDb

15. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

I don’t know if it’s the thrill of getting lost on an island with someone you’re crushing on or just the flashiness of young love, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai‘s (2000) poster reminds us of one of these things. Which is why it’s so iconic.

Credit: IMDb

16. Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai‘s (2001) poster is just as fun and goofy as the friend trio from the movie. I mean it reminds of the their Goa trip and I’m guessing that’s what makes it perfect.

Credit: IMDb

17. Rang De Basanti

Much like the film itself, Rang De Basanti‘s (2006) poster reflects the rebellious and free nature of the film. Plus, it was such a memorable film, so it’s pretty hard to forget its posters too.

Credit: IMDb

18. Hum Tum

Personally, I think Hum Tum‘s (2004) poster very cleverly gave a glimpse of the cute animation the film consisted of, and that’s probably why it’s so memorable.

Credit: IMDB

19. Dev D

Dev D’s (2009) poster has a psychedelic nature to it and it’s pretty evident why. And we love it! Because what a take it was on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Devdas.

Credit: BollywoodMBD

Here’s to these iconic movie posters, and to them being the perfect print-outs for our bedroom walls.